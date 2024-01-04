Theatrical Outfit and The Breman Museum To Collaborate On Exciting Partnership

Running January 23 – February 18, 2024) live on stage at the Balzer Theater at Herren's.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Theatrical Outfit and The Breman Museum welcome you to the heart of Downtown Atlanta this new year for REMEMBER THIS: The Lesson of Jan Karski (January 23 – February 18, 2024) live on stage at the Balzer Theater at Herren's. This powerful drama dares you to FEEL HUMAN AGAIN.

REMEMBER THIS: The Lesson of Jan Karski comes to Atlanta direct from an acclaimed off-Broadway and international run. This dazzling, tour de force solo performance tells the story of Jan Karski, a Polish diplomat and freedom fighter during WWII who battled his way across Europe to bring evidence of the Holocaust to Western governments. From the Warsaw ghetto to the Oval Office, this daring and incredible story explores how this self-described “insignificant little man” risked his life in an act of extraordinary moral courage. Starring Andrew Benator, star of last season's hit comedy The White Chip, you won't want to miss this “soul-searing masterpiece” (Hudson Valley One).

“This is one of the most powerful stories I have ever seen on stage, and I am so excited to bring it to Atlanta," says Theatrical Outfit Artistic Director Matt Torney. "It combines the epic scope of a war movie with a deep and resonant message about preserving our humanity in the darkest of times. Jan Karski's story inspires us with the power of human conscience and reminds us that all of us have the power to foster goodness in the world, no matter how powerless we feel.  Atlanta legend Andrew Benator will be absolutely brilliant in this show, and we are so excited to introduce you to the work of Derek Goldman and the extraordinary design team from the New York production. It is an honor to partner with our friends at the Breman Museum to help deepen the impact of this story in our community, and to bring their specific expertise to all of our engagement events."

REMEMBER THIS: The Lesson of Jan Karski has a tour de force solo performance from Andrew Benator, star of last season's hit comedy The White Chip under the direction of Derek Goldman. The creative team includes: Misha Kach (Original Scenic Design), Monty Wilson (Scenic & Properties Recreation), Ivania Stack (Original Costume Design), Kat Dezell (Costume Recreation), Zach Blane (Original Lighting Design), Ethan Weathersbee & Daimien J. Matherson (Lighting Recreation), and Roc Lee (Sound Design).

“Our co-production of REMEMBER THIS with Theatrical Outfit fits not only our institutional mission, but our initiative to partner with leading cultural institutions in Atlanta and beyond,” said The Breman Executive Director Leslie Gordon. “Our mission is to ‘Connect people to Jewish history, culture and arts.' We view our role with Theatrical Outfit on REMEMBER THIS as expanding the reach of this powerful Holocaust drama beyond the performances. At a time when there is a frightening rise in antisemitism and shifting political tides, it's important for us as an institution immersed in Holocaust education to do all in our power to convey an essential message: ‘Never forget.'”

Theatrical Outfit and The Breman Museum are thrilled to welcome audiences to the Balzer Theater at Herren's (84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303) to tell the stories that spart conversation. Season & Single Tickets for REMEMBER THIS: The Lesson of Jan Karski (January 23 – February 18, 2024) and the whole 2023-2024 Season are on sale NOW. We invite you to visit theatricaloutfit.org or call 678-528-1500 for more information.




