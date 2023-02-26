The Atlanta Shakespeare Company to Present PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents Pericles, Prince of Tyre from March 11-April 1, 2023. The production is directed by Artistic Director Jeff Watkins.

A dark and troubling riddle starts the heroic adventure of one man's lifetime, a story of love gained, lost, and gained again. Shakespeare woos us with his most epic theatrical journey. Join us as we follow the noble Pericles over continents and decades, goddesses and pirates, jousts and tempests.

The production features award-winning storyteller Andy Offutt Irwin as John Gower, the Narrator.

There will be a post show Q&A on Sunday March 19, 2023.

Cast

Gower, Ensemble - Andy Offutt Irwin

Pericles the Younger, Ensemble - Daryel T Monson

Pericles the Elder, Ensemble - Charlie T Thomas

Thaisa, Ensemble - Kelly Clare Toland

Marina, Ensemble - Anna Holland

Dionyza, Ensemble - Laura Cole

Cleon, Ensemble - O'Neil Delapenha

Cerimon, Pander, Ensemble - Nick Faircloth

Helicanus, Ensemble - Andrew Houchins

Bawd, Ensemble - Mary Ruth Ralston

Lysimachus, Ensemble - Kevin Roost

Simonides, Ensemble - Troy Willis

Understudies: Kenneth Wigley, Gracie Wallace

Synopsis

John Gower, the medieval poet, acts as Chorus throughout. His Confessio Amantis (1385-93), in which he retells the story of Apollonius of Tyre, was one of Shakespeare's main sources.

Pericles solves the riddle propounded by Antiochus, King of Antioch, to his daughter's suitors. The answer, which no one has found (death is the penalty of failure), is that father and daughter have had an incestuous relationship. When Pericles shows that he knows the meaning and Antiochus is suspiciously hospitable, the young Prince realizes that he must escape; back in Tyre he leaves Helicanus to govern in his absence and sets off for Tarsus where he relieves the famine-stricken city.

Still pursued by a minion of Antiochus, he puts again to sea, only to be wrecked on the shores of Pentapolis; there the King is celebrating with a tournament the birthday of his daughter Thaisa. Pericles wins, and he and Thaisa are betrothed. They expect ultimately to go to Tyre (where Pericles will now be safe), but in the great sea-storm Thaisa, after giving birth to a daughter, Marina, is thought to be dead and is thrown overboard in a waterproof chest, with a letter. When it comes to land in Ephesus the noble Cerimon revives Thaisa who, believing herself to be the only survivor, becomes a priestess of Diana's temple. Pericles, meantime, returns to Tyre, entrusting the infant Marina to the care of Cleon, Governor of Tarsus and his wife Dionyza.

Some 14 years pass. Pericles is in Tyre; Marina has grown up in Tarsus. Dionyza, jealous of a girl who overshadows her own daughter, is about to have her murdered when pirates kidnap Marina and take her to a brothel in Mytilene. When Dionyza and Cleon tell Pericles his daughter is dead, he vows (says Gower) "Never to wash his face or cut his hairs." In Mytilene Marina, whose purity bewilders her employers and startles the Governor, Lysimachus, manages to leave the brothel and work in an "honest house." Pericles, in utter dejection, chances to visit the city; Lysimachus sends for Marina to comfort the stranger, and there, in his anchored ship, Pericles realizes that this is his daughter. In a dream Diana urges him to go to her temple at Ephesus, where presently he relates his tale to the priestess. She is Thaisa; and all griefs are over. Marina and Lysimachus (to whom she is now betrothed) will rule in Tyre, and Pericles and Thaisa spend the rest of their lives in Pentapolis.

-The Pocket Companion to Shakespeare's Plays by J C Trewin

Pericles, Prince of Tyre

Directed by Artistic Director Jeff Watkins

$15 General Admission Preview Thursday March 9, 2023

$20 General Admission Preview Friday March 10, 2023

Performances March 11-April 1, 2023

Performance days & times:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:30pm.

Ticket Prices:

Seating areas: Main Floor Seats, Box Seats (on floor) and Balcony Seats

Regular Adult Ticket Prices range from $24-$45 depending on the day of the show, ticket availability and the seating area.

Discount Ticket Options:

$15 for Thursday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)

$20 for Friday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)

Student ticket prices:

$15 General Admission Tickets on Thursdays / $20 Balcony tickets on Fridays & Sundays. $5 off Floor & Box tickets on Fridays & Sundays (No student discounts on Saturdays)

Educator prices:

$5 off per adult price level per night (Not valid on Saturday nights.)

Military/Fire/EMS/Police Discount:

$3 off adult ticket price

Senior Discount:

$3 off adult ticket price

Group Discount (Parties of 10 or more):

$3 off adult ticket price

Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com

