The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents HENRY VIII and The Tudor Repertory

With the opening of Henry the Eighth, The Atlanta Shakespeare Company has officially completed performing Shakespeare's entire canon for a second time.



Shakespeare's History saga continues. Here we get to know Henry VIII as a virile young man bouncing between his loyal wife Catherine of Aragon and other women in his court. Full of grand pageantry, watch the coronation of Anne Boleyn and the christening of Elizabeth and listen to the famous speeches the noble Duke of Buckingham, the grotesque Cardinal Wolsey and Queen Catherine give as they all fall from grace.

Historical Note: During a performance of Henry VIII in 1613, a stage-cannon was fired which caused the thatched roof to catch fire and Shakespeare's theatre burnt to the ground.

Join the cast and crew members for a lively Question and Answer session on Sunday June 2 after the show!

A part of The Shakespeare Evolution Series: The Histories

The Tudor Repertory

June 6 - 16, 2019

Henry the Eighth

Performances June 7, 13, 16, 2019

Directed by Artistic Director Jeff Watkins

Anne of The Thousand Days

By Maxwell Anderson

Performances June 6, 9, 15, 2019

Directed by Artistic Director Jeff Watkins



Intimate details come to light as Anne Boleyn and Henry VIII separately relive the memories of the one thousand days of their tempestuous relationship. Watch as their tragic love story slowly unfolds and abruptly comes to an end. Full of adultery, power and deception, Anne of The Thousand Days explores the loss of innocence in so many ways. Rights provided by the Robert A. Freedman Dramatic Agency, Inc.

A Man For All Seasons

By Robert Bolt

Performances June 8, 14, 2019

Directed by J. Tony Brown



Meet King Henry VIII who, upon learning that the Pope will not grant him a divorce from Catherine of Aragon, decides to break from the Catholic Church. Enter Lord Chancellor Sir Thomas More, a long-time friend of the King's and a staunch Catholic. After Henry declares that he will break from the Catholic Church and passes a bill requiring his subjects to agree to Henry's supremacy over all, Thomas resigns his Chancellorship and refuses to take the oath. This brilliant and gripping story of one man's courage and convictions will move all who experience it.

(Produced by special arrangement with Robert A. Freedman Dramatic Agency, Inc.)





