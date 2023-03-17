THE LADY OF ZOUAVE To Have World Premiere In Atlanta In August 2023

The Lady of Zouave, written by Nicole Wanga and Linda Kirkpatrick, scheduled for world premiere in August at Synchronicity Theatre, 1545 Peachtree St NE #102, Atlanta, GA, prior to a New York run. Special engagement: August 11 - 13, 2023, 3:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Directed by Cyd Prather.

Cathay Williams (1844-1893) was the only woman known to serve as a Buffalo Soldier, and the first African American woman to enlist in the United States Army. This is her story.

Composer & Playwright, Nicole Wanga, painstakingly recreated the life of a fascinating - and unsung - hero. The courage and conviction of Cathay Williams is brought to life in this stirring new musical making its debut in Atlanta before preparations begin for a New York run.

In 1866 - a year after the end of the Civil War - millions of newly freed Black Americans struggled to find work in a nation mired in economic instability and racial violence. Among them was Cathay Williams. Newly-freed and determined to build a life for herself on her own terms, Ms. Williams joined the army - but due to the fact that women were not allowed to enlist, she joined under the male pseudonym of William Cathay and became the first female "Buffalo Soldier - the name for an African American cavalry soldier in the late 19th century.

The Lady in Zouave is loosely based on the life of Cathay Williams, using excerpts from her St. Louis Daily Times interview woven throughout a libretto rooting the story in truth.

Nicole Wanga - whose work includes the musical, Tales From a Dead Land, as well as the memoir, I'm Not a Poet, the poetry collection, Nikki's Mini Poetry Collection, and this ground-breaking new musical, weaves a deeply moving story of the determination of a young African American woman and her incredible contribution to the freedom of this nation.