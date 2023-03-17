Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE LADY OF ZOUAVE To Have World Premiere In Atlanta In August 2023

The Lady in Zouave is loosely based on the life of Cathay Williams, using excerpts from her St. Louis Daily Times interview.

Mar. 17, 2023  

The Lady of Zouave, written by Nicole Wanga and Linda Kirkpatrick, scheduled for world premiere in August at Synchronicity Theatre, 1545 Peachtree St NE #102, Atlanta, GA, prior to a New York run. Special engagement: August 11 - 13, 2023, 3:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Directed by Cyd Prather.

Cathay Williams (1844-1893) was the only woman known to serve as a Buffalo Soldier, and the first African American woman to enlist in the United States Army. This is her story.

Composer & Playwright, Nicole Wanga, painstakingly recreated the life of a fascinating - and unsung - hero. The courage and conviction of Cathay Williams is brought to life in this stirring new musical making its debut in Atlanta before preparations begin for a New York run.

In 1866 - a year after the end of the Civil War - millions of newly freed Black Americans struggled to find work in a nation mired in economic instability and racial violence. Among them was Cathay Williams. Newly-freed and determined to build a life for herself on her own terms, Ms. Williams joined the army - but due to the fact that women were not allowed to enlist, she joined under the male pseudonym of William Cathay and became the first female "Buffalo Soldier - the name for an African American cavalry soldier in the late 19th century.

The Lady in Zouave is loosely based on the life of Cathay Williams, using excerpts from her St. Louis Daily Times interview woven throughout a libretto rooting the story in truth.

Nicole Wanga - whose work includes the musical, Tales From a Dead Land, as well as the memoir, I'm Not a Poet, the poetry collection, Nikki's Mini Poetry Collection, and this ground-breaking new musical, weaves a deeply moving story of the determination of a young African American woman and her incredible contribution to the freedom of this nation.



The 2023 Peach State Summer Theatre season runs June 2 through July 22 on Valdosta State University’s Sawyer Theatre stage and features Monty Python’s “Spamalot,” “Mahalia: A Gospel Musical,” and Nickelodeon’s “The SpongeBob Musical.”
Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta announced that 2023/2024 season subscriptions are now open to new subscribers.
What did our critic think of THE MANY WONDROUS REALITIES OF JASMINE STARR-KIDD at The Alliance Theatre? With unbeatable tech, fun performances, and a frivolous story, WONDROUS REALITIES is a swift and lighthearted experience. Don't miss your chance to be dazzled!
Brian Jordan Jr., who stars as Maurice Web on the hit BET series 'Sistas,” will direct and choreograph a brand new production of the Tony Award-winning musical, The Wiz at True Colors Theatre Company (915 New Hope Road, Atlanta, GA 30331).

March 16, 2023

Brian Jordan Jr., who stars as Maurice Web on the hit BET series 'Sistas,” will direct and choreograph a brand new production of the Tony Award-winning musical, The Wiz at True Colors Theatre Company (915 New Hope Road, Atlanta, GA 30331).
March 15, 2023

Get a first look at photos for the world premiere of THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY at Alliance Theatre!
March 15, 2023

The Managing Leaders Group, a group of managing directors and leaders from numerous Atlanta arts organizations came together during the pandemic to discuss strategies to strengthen the arts in our community. 
March 14, 2023

Kennesaw State University's Bailey School of Music (BSOM) will celebrate the 2023 release of a new album by professor and composer-in-residence Laurence Sherr with a concert on Wednesday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m. Sherr will provide commentary throughout the program, accompanied by various musicians performing selections from the album.
March 14, 2023

Rome Little Theatre's production of 'I and You' opens Friday, March 17th at the Historic DeSoto Theatre on Broad Street.
