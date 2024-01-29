THE FAMILY TABLE Comes to AMC Performance Company in February

In a world where life can be tough and laughter is often in short supply, AMC Performance Company is bringing a refreshing new perspective. Texas native and Atlanta newcomer Robert King Jr. is premiering his latest comedy, "The Family Table," coming February 2024. We recently sat down with the writer, director, and cast ahead of the world premiere to learn more about the inspiration behind the show.

"I wanted to write a play as a love letter to my parents, a tribute to my grandmother, and an homage to my family," explained King "I revamped my 2013 play 'Extra Baggage', sprinkled a little Atlanta dust on it, and gave it a new title." King continued, "I felt it was time to bring a smile back to people's faces and laughter into their bellies. What better way to do this than over a nice spread of southern comfort food?"

"As a fan of August Wilson, Lorraine Hansberry, James Baldwin, and other contemporary black playwrights, I also pay homage to the godfathers of the urban theatre circuit that I grew up watching their work on bootleg VHS tapes. Pioneers such as Tyler Perry, Shelly Garrett, Je' Caryous Johnson, and David Tolbert inspired me and many others in Atlanta to follow in their footsteps." The phrase "stage play" became synonymous with their work, and their success paved the way for new generations of black playwrights to tell their stories on stage. Today, productions like "Chicken and Biscuits" by Douglas Lyons, "Aint No Mo" by Jordan Cooper, and "A Strange Loop" by Michael R Jackson are bringing a fresh perspectives to the Broadway stage. "Despite the challenges African American performers have faced in the theater industry, we have always found ways to create our own opportunities. The chitlin circuit was born out of necessity - when we were not given a seat at the table, we made our own table and invited everyone to join us. "The Family Table" is our celebration!" said King.

AMC owner and producer Rod Whittacker is super excited to be producing another one of Robert's plays. "I have had the privilege of attending several rehearsals. This production marks a significant departure from Robert's previous work, 'The Voices of Donny Hathaway.' The play is uproariously funny, and the singing talent is exceptional."

We had the opportunity to speak with Brenda Barnes, who portrays Aunt Joyce, and Elliott Young, who plays Pops Otis Freeman, about their thoughts on the play. When asked what she hopes audiences will take away from the performance, Brenda Barnes responded with a smile, "I want the audience to feel a sense of belonging to this story. Many people, especially people of color, can relate to these characters. No matter what life throws at us, we are all in this together." Similarly, Elliott Young shared his thoughts on the play, stating, ""The Family Table" beautifully illustrates relationships as a means to celebrate the rich heritage of black humor and faith, by presenting characters that are so familiar to the fabric of our culture. I hope that the audience understands the importance of cherishing those we love the most, especially those whose shoulders we stand upon. It is one of the greatest gifts we can give ourselves."

The Cast: Elliott Young, Avis LaShawn, Timeca Seretti, Christina J, Brenda Barnes, J Avery, Montanez Shepherd, Kelvin Watson, Maria Brewer, Tyree Thomas, Raymond Thompson, and Michael Ward