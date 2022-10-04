THE 39 STEPS, NOBUNTU, BROOKLYN & More Lead BroadwayWorld Atlanta's Fall Preview

Atlanta is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Check out our fall preview top picks!

The 39 Steps

Merely Players Presents - September 23, 2022 through October 09, 2022

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!

For tickets: click here.

Nobuntu

Rialto Center for the Arts - October 15, 2022 through October 15, 2022

The word Nobuntu is an African concept that values humbleness, love, unity and family from a womans perspective. This female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe has drawn international acclaim for its inventive performances of traditional Zimbabwean songs, Afro jazz and gospel. The ensembles concerts are performed with pure voices, augmented by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments such as the Mbira (thumb piano) and organic, authentic dance movements. Nobuntu was nominated for Best Musician of the Year at the Zimbabwe International Women Awards in London in 2015 and are currently a two-time winner for the Best Imbube Group at the Bulawayo Arts Awards in 2017 and 2019. The ensemble represents a new generation of young African women singers who celebrate and preserve their culture, beauty, and heritage through art. Their mission is centered on the belief that music can be an important vehicle for change, one that transcends racial, tribal, religious, gender, and economic boundaries.

For tickets: click here.

Brooklyn: The Musical

Mountain Theatre Company - September 23, 2022 through October 16, 2022

A fast-paced fairy tale, set on a street corner in Brooklyn, that tells a tapestry of stories as rich and inspiring as the borough that inspired it. A show within a show; a troupe of street performers share a story from their lives; then there is the story they tell the story of a young girl using her gifts and voice to find the father she never knew. Together these stories create a show that is both touching and inspiring, and full of unforgettable songs bubbling with the energy of a Brooklyn street. Featuring the crossover hits: "Once Upon A Time," "Raven," "Superlover," and "The Heart Behind These Hands."

For tickets: click here.

Sunset Baby

Actor's Express - September 22, 2022 through October 16, 2022

When Black Liberation activist Kenyatta Shakur comes back to the world after prison, he finds himself widowed and alone. His fraught reunion with his daughter Nina only intensifies when she refuses to release to him letters from his late wife that are both personally and historically significant. In the familial tug-of-war that ensues, Kenyatta and Nina must find a way to confront their shared history. A crackling play from MacArthur Genius Grant recipient Dominique Morisseau, one of the most acclaimed playwrights in America today.

For tickets: click here.

Vape the Musical

The Village Theatre - October 07, 2022 through October 22, 2022

The Wait is Over! VAPE THE MUSICAL takes a modern, comedic look at the classic musical "Grease" by parodying its abrupt plot points and outdated themes. Join Sandy, Danny, the Pink Squad, and the T-Bros as they navigate a year at Rydell High. VAPE THE MUSICAL is the 2018 winner of BroadwayWorld Atlanta's Best New Work (non-professional) and officially declared a PARODY of "Grease" by U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Don't miss VAPE THE MUSICAL's triumphant return to the stage!VAPE THE MUSICAL - October 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22 at The Village Theatre. Tickets $20 until September 15, $29 after that and at the door.

For tickets: click here.

Chicago

Fox Theatre - October 21, 2022 through October 23, 2022

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it still shows no sign of ever slowing down! There's never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate the 25th anniversary youve got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still CHICAGO. Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

For tickets: click here.

Macbeth

Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse - October 06, 2022 through October 30, 2022

One fateful evening, three weird sisters greet Macbeth and Banquo with visions of what could be. Is it the witches and their magical prophecies or is it Macbeth and his wife's all too human desire for power that set in motion some of the most blood curdling, murderous, and tragic events that Scotland has ever witnessed?

For tickets: click here.

Little Shop Of Horrors

Marietta's New Theatre In The Square - September 02, 2022 through October 31, 2022

A down-and out skid row floral assistant becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers an exotic plant with a mysterious craving for fresh blood. Soon "Audrey II" grows into an ill-tempered, foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore who offers him fame and fortune in exchange for feeding its growing appetite, finally revealing itself to be an alien creature poised for global domination!

For tickets: click here.

Kinky Boots

Out Front Theatre Company - October 20, 2022 through November 05, 2022

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

For tickets: click here.

In the Heights

City Springs Theatre Company - October 20, 2022 through November 06, 2022

From the Tony, Pulitzer and Grammy award-winning creator of HAMILTON, IN THE HEIGHTS tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New Yorks Washington Heights neighborhood a place where the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. Its a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. A big, pulsing power-surge of a show, igniting a new energy source for musical theatre. For all the freshness of sound, the show stands firmly even proudly in the tradition of the theatre (Newsday).

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.