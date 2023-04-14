Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Synchronicity Theatre Presents Four-Night Cabaret To Celelebrate Underrepresented Voices In Musical Theatre

This event will be a celebration of new and existing songs that represent diverse composers, featuring talented performers from a range of backgrounds and identities. 

Apr. 14, 2023  

Synchronicity Theatre, a non-profit theatre dedicated to uplifting marginalized voices, will present a four-night-only cabaret from April 20th-23rd. This event will be a celebration of new and existing songs that represent diverse composers, featuring talented performers from a range of backgrounds and identities.

Directed and curated by Rachel Graf Evans and Vallea E. Woodbury, the cabaret will will showcase a world premiere song by Aaron Holland, a song 'on loan' by Grammy Award-winning composer Tena Clark, and favorites from Once on this Island, Ragtime, Kinky Boots and more. Performers include two directors, as well as JoAnna Johnson, Javar Parker, Charles T. Thomas, and viral sensation Brandin Jay.

"The arts have the power to bring people together and to create meaningful connections. At Synchronicity Theatre, we are committed to creating a space where everyone's voices are heard, and this event is just one way we are putting that commitment into action," says Director Vallea E. Woodbury.

Tickets are on sale now, and options include regular price general admission seats, reserved 'swanky' seats, and cabaret table seating for two.

For more information about the cabaret or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 404.484.8636.

Synchronicity Theatre is a non-profit theatre dedicated to uplifting the voices of women and girls, and building community through smart, gutsy, bold theatre. Founded in 1997, Synchronicity has produced over 100 plays and provided a platform for diverse artists to share their stories with the community. The theatre is committed to creating a more inclusive and equitable world by amplifying the voices of underrepresented and marginalized groups.




