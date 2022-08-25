Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Springer Opera House Receives Grant From Georgia Council For The Arts

A total of 213 organizations were awarded 253 grants that provide more than $3.1 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state.

Aug. 25, 2022  

Springer Opera House was awarded a grant by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2023. A total of 213 organizations were awarded 253 grants that provide more than $3.1 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state. The Bridge Grant will provide operating support funding to 134 organizations, the Project Grant will help fund 59 arts projects, and the Arts Education Program Grant will be distributed to 60 organizations.

"The arts sector has proven its resilience over the last two years, and it has played a major role in restarting the economy through attracting tourism, bringing communities back together, and aiding classroom learning as we inspire the workforce of the future," said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly. "The 253 grants we have awarded will help cities and organizations bring people more back to work while enhancing the qualities that make Georgia so special."

"The Georgia Council for the Arts' funding will have a huge impact on our operation this year by allowing us to enhance production quality, artist compensation, and strengthen education programs," said Director of Development, Tate LeClair. "We are so grateful that Georgia's premier arts agency has recognized the importance of our operation and mission to the Chattahoochee Valley and Georgia's vibrant arts community."

Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) uses Peer Review Panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience, and knowledge. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges, and multi-discipline arts entities. A complete list of fiscal year 2023 grantees in these program areas can be found here.

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) is a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development whose mission is to cultivate the growth of vibrant, thriving Georgia communities through the arts. GCA provides grant funding, programs, and services statewide that support the vital arts industry, preserve the state's cultural heritage, increase tourism, and nurture strong communities. Funding for Georgia Council for the Arts is provided by appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. Visit www.gaarts.org for more information.




