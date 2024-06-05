Spotlight: BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY at Actor's Express

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amid the creative swirl of the Harlem Renaissance, a close-knit group of friends find themselves at a crossroads. Angel, a recently fired and newly single Cotton Club singer, is faced with choosing between a Parisian life of adventure with her costume designer friend Guy and a stable marriage with Leland, a suitor who has just arrived in New York from down south. Little does she know that her decision will have shocking consequences and change the lives of everyone around her forever.

