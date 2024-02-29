Special Offer: HONEYMOON IN VEGAS at Marietta Theatre

Honeymoon in Vegas--Sinfully Good

By: Feb. 29, 2024
Special Offer: HONEYMOON IN VEGAS at Marietta Theatre

Get lucky with Marietta Theatre Company's production of Honeymoon in Vegas, Thurs., Feb. 29 - Sat., March 9, 2024!

Based on the 1992 movie, bet the house on this sizzling musical comedy full of skydiving Elvises, captivating chorus girls, red-hot romance, and really cold feet.
Score by Tony-winner Jason Robert Brown. Rated PG-13.

Use code BOGOBWW for Buy One, Get One Free Tickets to Honeymoon in Vegas or for a 2024 Season Ticket package!

Marietta Theatre Company's 2024 season, "Hittin' the Road" takes you on a journey to four Broadway productions on the historic Marietta Square:
Honeymoon in Vegas
Hands on a Hardbody
Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical
Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville
 




Videos