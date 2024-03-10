Savannah Stage Company Announces 2024 Season Of Sustainbility

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Savannah Stage Company has announced it's 2024 Season of Sustainability

For their 2024 Season, their 12th year, Savannah Stage Company asked themselves, what happens when we spend a year making strategic decisions that ensure a long and healthy life for Savannah Stage Company? What happens when we do the harder things, like spend the time building a board, enriching our foundation, implementing programming, and growing a company ready and focused on serving audiences long past 2024? What happens when we grant ourselves a Season of Sustainability?

SSC's Founding Members thought they knew it all when they got to Savannah way back in 2012. That was until they met a Strategic Planner that broke the work down to a granular level and forced them to shift their dreams into a reality that truly served their new city.

Savannah is a very different place than it was in 2012. To ensure SSC's future, the company decided that they must once again evaluate our work down to that granular level and be ready to scrap everything we know to get to know this city and how to best serve it. What does this beautiful, rich, complicated, every evolving city need? In 2024, Savannah Stage Company will focus on balancing, strengthening, and nourishing their artistic home.

With the Season of Sustainability comes the appointment of SSC's first Associate Artistic Director, Lexi Balaoing. Lexi has been an integral part of SSC's journey, wearing many hats throughout the years. From her remarkable on stage performances, to her exceptional work behind the scenes as a choreographer, to her work as Education Director.

Lexi is no stranger to creating roles in SSC, she served as their very first Advancement Director, securing the City of Savannah's Weave-a-Dream Grant, hosting fundraisers like the "Mis-Cast Cabaret", and fostering meaningful relationships with local Savannah businesses like The DeSoto Hotel, Bull Street Taco, and Service Brewing. Most recently she co-directed last summer's sold out run of "Spring Awakening".

"Lexi embodies the entire spirit of Savannah Stage Company and everything we stand for," said Jayme Tinti, SSC's Artistic Director. "Her passion for action driven storytelling coupled with her unwavering commitment to our mission of encouraging growth through imagination and bravery, makes her the perfect fit for the next stage of Savannah Stage Company."

In true SSC fashion, Lexi's tenure as Associate Artistic Director will kick off with a partnership with Tybee Post Theater, directing their upcoming concert production of "The Music Man". This collaboration exemplifies Lexi's collaborative spirit and dedication to fostering connections within the artistic community.

"I am deeply honored and excited to take on this new role with Savannah Stage Company," said Lexi Balaoing "I look forward to continuing to serve our audiences through the transformative power of theatre and to furthering SSC's mission of accessible professional storytelling that encourages growth through imagination and bravery."

Furthermore, SSC has announced that the 2024 Season of Sustainability will accumulate into a two-weekend run of the timeless musical "Ragtime" in the fall. As part of the opening night festivities, they will host a party with food, drinks, auction items, and special announcements. Auditions for that show will be in August.

Under Lexi's leadership, SSC is poised to embark on an exciting new chapter, further solidifying their commitment to providing exceptional theatrical experiences for the southern coastal region.

For more information about Savannah Stage Company and upcoming productions, please visit the button below.