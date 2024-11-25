Savannah Repertory Theatre Presents EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Savannah Repertory Theatre is bringing an irreverent, fast-paced holiday comedy to The Tybee Post Theater this December with Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some!). This production runs December 19–22, 2024, and promises a fresh take on the holiday season.

Instead of retelling the traditional A Christmas Carol, this madcap performance features three talented actors—Nathan Houseman, WILL NUNZIATA, and Shawna Peña-Downing—who tackle every Christmas story ever told, blending holiday traditions from around the world, pop culture, and classic carols. Directed by Karla Knudsen with Assistant Director Luisa Nolasco, this uproarious show is sure to become a new holiday favorite.

With a minimalist yet imaginative set by Tyler Tunney and dynamic lighting by Tinna Rivera, this production will dazzle with its creativity and quick wit. Sound design by Lolwa Gad El Karim, costume design by Lynn Bowling, and prop design by Glenda Lanier add further layers of magic to the show's festive and chaotic atmosphere.

Show Details:

Dates: December 19–22, 2024

Location: The Tybee Post Theater, 10 Van Horne Ave, Tybee Island, GA Tickets: Available now at https://www.savannahrep.org/every-christmas-story-ever-told

Special Event:

Proceeds from Saturday's show will be donated to SING! Savannah Inspiring the Next Generation, a local organization supporting youth involvement in the arts.

This production is best for ages 13 and up.

Comments