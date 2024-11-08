Reimagining of RAGTIME Comes to Savannah Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Savannah Stage Company has announced its upcoming production of Ragtime, a groundbreaking musical that delves into the complexities of race, class, and the American Dream. Directed by Jayme Tinti, the production opens November 15, 2024, at the historic Tybee Post Theater and runs through November 24, 2024. This reimagined version of Ragtime offers a unique and modern interpretation, connecting the struggles of early 20th-century America with the pressing issues of today.

This new production brings Ragtime into the modern world, intertwining historical and contemporary themes through the use of multimedia, updated choreography, and symbolic staging. Savannah Stage Company's approach emphasizes the ongoing fight for justice, equality, and human rights, while drawing clear parallels between the past and present.

Director Jayme Tinti remarks, "We've taken Ragtime and its timeless story of the American Dream and added layers that reflect our current societal issues. My job is to shorten the gap between what can be seen as a period piece and the world we are living in right now. Whether it's racial justice, immigration, or economic disparity, the struggles of 1906 are strikingly similar to what we're facing today. Our hope is that this production will inspire conversation and encourage action."

This production brings together a skilled ensemble of actors and creatives, working collaboratively to present a thought-provoking, emotionally charged experience.

The cast includes: Duane Banks, Shawna Pena-Downing, Lexi Balaoing, Tanner King, Joshua Carter, Stuart Miller, Malcolm Sturdevant, Brittany Cerra, Waffle Gates, Christian Henriquez and Elia Cayton. The Ensemble includes : Geena Denton-Alvarez, Megan W Blanton, Carol Dines, Tyler McCallister, Brandon Adams, Ezra Gadsden, Josiah Williams, Naomi La-Ronde King, April Horton, Johnny Scott, George Galle, Jane Marie Price, Ilana Labourene, Gabriella Haddock, and Malinda Davis Smith.

