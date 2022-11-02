Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre Presents TIME STANDS STILL

Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre presents Donald Margulies' Broadway-hit play Time Stands Still now through November 19 in Atlanta, GA. The play will be directed by the company's Producing Artistic Director Grant McGowen, who most recently directed Jonathon Larson's autobiographical musical Tick, Tick... Boom! The cast will feature Candace West, Asia Meana, Sundiata Rush, and Alex Van.



Time Stands Still is about changing relationships and developing social issues. The story centers around photojournalist Sarah Goodwin, who finds herself caught in a tug of war between her career and the quiet of domestic life after barely surviving a bomb blast in Iraq. Returning home into the care of her long-time lover, James, Sarah's caught off-guard by James' desire for family and by the simple domestic life pursued by Richard, her editor, and his much younger girlfriend, Mandy. In a script The New York Times says "crackles with bright wit and intelligence," this Broadway-hit play from Pulitzer Prize-winner Donald Margulies is a witty, intelligent look at what happens when ordinary life is refracted through the lens of war.

Time Stands Still premiered in 2009 at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles and was the fourth collaboration for writer Donald Margulies and director Daniel J. Sullivan. Margulies stated that the meaning of the play was "to capture a sense of the way we live now, to dramatize the things that thinking, feeling, moral people are thinking about and struggle with." The Los Angeles Times called it a "compelling if at times elusive drama" and praised Gunn's performance. The play premiered on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in a Manhattan Theatre Club production, in 2010. The play was again directed by Daniel Sullivan. Alicia Silverstone reprised her role as Mandy, with Laura Linney starring as Sarah, Brian d'Arcy James as James and Eric Bogosian as Richard. Charles Isherwood, The New York Times reviewer wrote, "the heart of Time Stands Still lies in the gently evolving relationship between Sarah and James, which develops troubling new ripples in each scene," and said Silverstone "brings warmth, actorly intelligence and delicate humor." The New York Daily News said Margulies "writes with intelligence and humor and creates dialogue that always hits the ear as real."

Time Stands Still opened again on Broadway at the Cort Theatre beginning September 23, 2010, with the official opening on October 7. Three of the four cast members returned. Alicia Silverstone had prior scheduling commitments and Christina Ricci played the role of Mandy. This production closed on January 30, 2011. It was nominated for two Tony Awards for Best Play and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for Laura Linney.