Photos: THE ROCKET MEN at Synchronicity Theatre

All new photos have been released from Synchronicity Theatre's production of The Rocket Men by Crystal Skillman, launching October 10, 2025, as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere in partnership with Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre (Indianapolis, IN) and Angels Theatre Company (Lincoln, NE).

Told with theatrical boldness and historical bite, The Rocket Men pulls back the curtain on a little-known corner of the American space program. In this gripping new play, six women step into the shoes of some former Nazi scientists who escaped Germany and found refuge—and power—in North Alabama. As they recount the rise of rocketry in America, the play dares us to ask: who gets written into history, and at what cost?

This marks Synchronicity’s fifth NNPN Rolling World Premiere, and continues our commitment to producing bold new work that centers women’s voices and challenges audiences to think deeper. The Breman is one of the show’s Community Partners.

Featuring Atlanta-based artists Laura Boston Edwards, Amelia Fischer, Imani Joseph, Gillian Rabin, Suzanne Roush, and Vallea E. Woodbury, the production will feature scenic design by Gabrielle Stephenson, costumes by Hollis Smith, lighting by Elisabeth Cooper, sound by Claudia Jenkins Martinez, projections by Benton Reed, and props by Tierney Breedlove. Swing actors include Irene Polk, Abbie Getty, and Maya Kelch. Stage Management by Cloud Cruz.

The Rocket Men was developed through NNPN’s Rolling World Premiere program, which supports new plays through multiple productions across the country—allowing playwrights to refine their work while reaching new audiences.

Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Ford