Photos: First Look At Grace Lin's WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE MOON At Synchronicity Theatre

This show is a perfect way to celebrate the Lunar New Year, for all audiences.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

An imaginative, inspiring children's book soars from the page to the stage at Synchronicity, with “Where the Mountain Meets the Moon,” based on the youth novel of the same name by Grace Lin and adapted for the stage by Jeannine Coulombe, runs through February 18, 2024.  See photos from the production. 

This production will span four weeks across the Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival.  On February 10, 2024, the Year of the Dragon begins. 

The Dragon is a powerful and auspicious creature in Chinese mythology, representing courage, creativity, and innovation.  This show is a perfect way to celebrate the Lunar New Year, for all audiences.

Young Minli lives with her parents near Fruitless Mountain, surviving on the meager fare they can produce. Inspired by the rich tales her father tells (and by magical goldfish), Minli determines she will find the Old Man of the Moon who, it is said, knows the secret of good fortune. On her quest she encounters royalty, dragons, and several more stories, from which she learns what true good fortune really is. Based on the 2010 Newbery Honors book, this “fantasy crossed with Chinese folklore” production is a beautifully-told Wizard of Oz riff with a huge heart. Best for ages 5+.

Community Partners for this show include East by SouthEast, a networking organization supporting and developing local Asian artists of Atlanta; and the Atlanta Chinese Dance Company.  Additionally, Community Partner Center for Puppetry Arts will provide an on-site Puppet Factory at Synchronicity every Saturday, where audiences can make their own dragon puppets.

Directed by award-winning Justin Anderson, and assistant directed by Frances Chang, this project boasts an acting and design team that is primarily AAPI artists, including Kate Hoang (sound), Sophie Im (set), Kerry Lee (Chinese movement), Kari Twyman (movement); and actors Toru Shimoji, Kristina Jin, Willie Frierson, Jr, Joseph Yang, Charlene Hong White, Kevin Huang Qian, Nancy Nguyen, and Crystal Lo.  Additional artists include Chris Hecke, Elisabeth Cooper (lights), Jonida Beqo (costumes), and Jackie Lenz (stage management).

Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Ford

Chris Hecke, Charlene Hong White, Kristina Jin, Toru Shimoji, Willie Frierson Jr.| Front: Kevin Huang Qian, Crystal Lo
Chris Hecke, Charlene Hong White, Kristina Jin, Toru Shimoji, Willie Frierson Jr.| Front: Kevin Huang Qian, Crystal Lo

Kristina Jin, Willie Frierson, Jr.
Kristina Jin, Willie Frierson, Jr.

Chris Hecke, Kevin, Crystal Lo, Toru Shimoji, Willie Frierson Jr.
Chris Hecke, Kevin, Crystal Lo, Toru Shimoji, Willie Frierson Jr.

Kevin Huang Qian
Kevin Huang Qian

Kevin Huang Qian, Charlene Hong White
Kevin Huang Qian, Charlene Hong White

Toru Shimoji
Toru Shimoji

Charlene Hong White
Charlene Hong White

Toru Shimoji, Willie Frierson Jr., Crystal Lo
Toru Shimoji, Willie Frierson Jr., Crystal Lo




