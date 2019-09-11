Photo Flash: Actor's Express Opens Season with SKINTIGHT

Actor's Express opens its 32nd season with Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon's blistering new comedy Skintight running September 18 - October 13, 2019. Directed by Actor's Express Artistic Director Freddie Ashley, Skintight hilariously excoriates America's obsession with youth, sex and physical beauty. Playwright Harmon has a long history with Actor's Express, having served as the theatre's National New Play Network Playwright in Residence in 2010. Since that time, Actor's Express has produced Harmon's hits Bad Jews (2015) and Significant Other (2016).

The cast is led by Atlanta favorites Chris Kayser and Wendy Melkonian.

Performances of Skintight are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 2 PM. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.

Photo Credit: Kevin Harry



Chris Kayser and Truman Griffin

Chris Kayser

Jake Berne

Truman Griffin

Wendy Melkonian





