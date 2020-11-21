PODCAST: THE BROADWAY GINGER Talks OLIVER!, THE MUSIC MAN, and More in 9th Episode

How many exclamation points is too many? On Monday's episode of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST, hosts Sally and Ashley explore the answer through the eyes of Lionel Bart, composer and lyricist of OLIVER!

When Bart penned one of the greatest British musicals of all time, he had no reason to think his first hit would be his last. But the story of this Dickens musical writer ended up, as one critic put it, a "rags to riches, back to rags" one. Join Sally and Ashley as they delve into the success of OLIVER! and the bizarre trajectory of its author in this week's episode, "Consider Yourself - One-Hit Wonders."

Along the way, we discover a burlesque Robin Hood musical was a real thing, a future pop star was in the original cast of OLIVER!, and Ashley has a strong Pavlovian response to hearing the album. Check out the show notes on TheBroadwayGinger.com for some elaboration on the episode including OLIVER! videos of the amazing Patti LuPone, an OLIVER! curtain call with a guest appearance from A VERY OLD Ron Moody (spoiler alert: he bursts into song), and more.

Take a listen to last week's episode on NEXT TO NORMAL and Pulitzer Prize-winning musicals here!

Local theatre shout-out: The Pumphouse Players in Cartersville, GA

Episode #9 mentions: Ron Moody, Phil Collins, Danny Sewell, Michael Caine, Davy Jones, Patti LuPone, Samantha Barks, I'd Do Anything, Eric Rodgers, The West End, Blitz!, Twang!!, Mark Lester, Roger Ebert, The Music Man, Meredith Wilson, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Mitch Leigh, The Man of La Mancha, Richard Kiley, The King and I, Joe Darion, The Monkees, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats, Matthew Morrison, American Idol, Simon Cowell, Carrie Underwood, Fantasia, Sean Connery, From Russia with Love, Mark Steyn, Matthew Morrison

Their previous episodes have featured deep dives into LES MISERABLES, PETER PAN, LITTLE WOMEN, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, DADDY LONG LEGS, and 110 IN THE SHADE.

From theatre journalist (and redhead) Sally Henry Fuller, THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST combines fandom, history, and a critic's take on the Broadway landscape from the Golden Age to modern-day. Every Monday, Fuller and co-host Ashley Elliott (director/writer) discuss a few musicals centered around a chosen theme and take a deep dive into one, covering everything from the plot to fun facts about the original cast.

"My chief goal of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST is to invite anyone on the theatre fan spectrum from the mildly interested (like my husband) to die-hards to join us for entertaining and enriching conversations," Fuller says.

"It's supposed to feel like one of those greenroom chats from early community theatre days. There are podcasts out there discussing important, world-changing things, but we are here to tell you that this one is pure, unadulterated escapism."

For more information about THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST, visit http://theBroadwayGinger.com or connect on social media: Sally Fuller- @thebwayginger, Ashley Elliott- @acelliott94.

About Sally

A writer with a passion for building relationships and telling people's stories, Sally Henry Fuller is a performing arts journalist. She has had the privilege of interviewing both local theatre professionals and multi-award-winning celebrities including Carol Burnett, Matthew Morrison, Vanessa Williams, Josh Gad, and Taylor Hicks. With theatre journalism experience since 2011, her work has been featured on BroadwayWorld.com, Encore Atlanta, the Huffington Post, and the Kennedy Center's American College Theatre Festival.

About Ashley

Ashley Elliott is a writer based north of Atlanta currently working on the marketing team at the Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre. She studied theatre in college but was a fan for nearly a decade prior. Now with actual hands-on experience of almost every facet of the process, she can't wait to delve into this love of theatre with her friend and colleague, Sally Fuller!

