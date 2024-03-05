Original Musical KANSAS To Play At The Historic Canton Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opening March 15th and running through March 24th at the Historic Canton Theater is the original musical Kansas. Written by Dani Dickinson and Erika Fasselt with original music written by Sophia Dickinson and performed by Lolek's Storytellers.

On the verge of losing the only life she's ever known, a cynical farm girl finds a charming man hiding in her family's barn and decides to let him stay, oblivious to the FBI agent who's in town looking for him. Follow the journey of a small middle-American family as they face the difficulties on their failing farm and learn how to let go of the hurt in their past to look toward their future.

Canton Theater is located at 171 E. Main St Canton Georgia 30114 and tickets can be purchased at https://www.loleksstorytellers.com/shows-events