Maiesha McQueen Returns To Atlanta From Broadway To Star In MAHALIA: A GOSPEL MUSICAL

Dominion Entertainment Group has announced its first production of their 10th anniversary season; Mahalia: A Gospel Musical, lead by actress Maiesha McQueen, who was last seen on Broadway starring in the hit musical WAITRESS.

Ms. McQueen is an award-winning singer, actor, songwriter, and lecturer of the arts. An Atlanta native, Maiesha attended the illustrious Tri-Cities High School of the Visual and Performing Arts where she studied performance alongside some of the brightest stars in business including Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live, The Kenan Show, NBC), Saycon Sengbloh (The Wonder Years, ABC), Sahr Ngauga (Moulin Rouge, Broadway), and the list goes on. Ms. McQueen's notable credits include: Until the Flood (Merrimack Repertory Theatre); The Color Purple, His Eye is on the Sparrow, Ain't Misbehavin' (Portland Center Stage); 'Da Kink In My Hair (Horizon Theatre); Sirens of Song (Milwaukee Rep); Chasin' Dem Blues, East Texas Hotlinks (True Colors Theatre).

Mahalia: A Gospel Musical directed by the award winning Patdro Harris, with musical direction by gospel sensation Lawrence Flowers will run at the Southwest Arts Center located at 915 New Hope Road, South Fulton, GA 30331. This soul-stirring Gospel musical will be a limited engagement running for only two weeks, April 7th - April 17th. Only 10 opportunities to see this magnificent production.

Mahalia: A Gospel Musical traces the life and career of the world's most loved gospel singer from her birth in New Orleans as a grandchild of plantation slaves through her rise to wealth and international fame. Mahalia won her first success on the gospel circuit, then went on to phenomenal triumph at New York's Carnegie Hall and the great concert stages of the world. Mahalia also lent her songs and spirit to the struggle for civil rights and became known as the 'Voice of the Movement'. With book, lyrics, and music by Tom Stolz features gospel songs, hymns and spirituals made famous by Mahalia Jackson, Mahalia is a joyous celebration of the life and music of the world's greatest gospel singer: a humble, deeply religious woman whose expressive, full-throated voice carried her from a three-room shanty to appearances before royalty.

Learn more at: www.mahaliathemusical.com.