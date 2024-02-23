Jenny Dinola & Caitie Russell to Teach Masterclass at Orbit Arts Academy

Orbit Arts Academy is hosting a duel Masterclass with Broadway's Jenny DiNoia and Rockette Caitie Russell on Sunday March 3, 2024 from 2-5 pm at their new facility.

Jennifer DiNoia has played the role of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, London, Chicago, both National U.S. Tours, Seoul Korea, & Sydney, Australia. She has the distinction of playing Elphaba more than any other actress is the show's history.

Caitie Russell is a Radio City Rockette and has performed in the iconic Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall since 2021. Caitie also is a member of Los Angeles-based contemporary dance company marInspired, under the direction of Marinda Davis.

This experience is only $99.

For Ages 12+

For information or to sign up go to www.orbitartsacademy.com or email info@orbitartsacademy.com or call 770-693-3641

Orbit Arts Academy

8610 Roswell Rd Suite 200 Sandy Springs, GA 30350

770-693-3641