Horizon Theatre's Remount Of NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Extends

Horizon Theatre has extended their remount of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812-with performances now running through March 3. This Tony Award-winning musical, inspired by a scandalous slice of Tolstoy's War & Peace, is a theatrical experience like no other, bringing you just inches from the brash young lovers as they light up Moscow in a "heaven-sent fireball" (NY Times). With a thrilling immersive staging that swirls around the audience and the onstage bar, audiences are transported to a glamorous land of chandeliers and vodka in the salons and opera houses of Moscow- where passions ignite. Mixing pop, soul, folk and electronic dance music with classic Broadway, this innovative musical brings to life the heart of this epic tale of love and fate.

Natasha (Alexandria Joy*, Alliance Theatre's The Incredible Book Eating Boy and others; Actor's Express' Heathers) is a young innocent engaged to Andrey, whom she loves dearly. But with Andrey (Hayden Rowe, Horizon's Once) off fighting in the war, she comes to visit relatives in Moscow and be introduced to wealthy society. She stays with her loving cousin Sonya (Anna Dvorak, star of Georgia Ensemble Theatre's Pretty Pants Bandit) and her godmother Marya (Terry Burrell*, many shows on Broadway and at the Alliance Theatre, the lead in Horizon's Da Kink in My Hair), an old-school, grand dame of Moscow, who is her guide and protector. Andrey's good friend Pierre (Daniel Burns, Horizon's Once) also keeps an eye on Natasha while Andrey is away. Pierre is wealthy, generous, awkward, and unhappily married to Hélène (Kendra Johnson, Mary in the original Horizon run of Comet) who married him for his money and now takes other lovers, including Dolokhov (Terrence J. Smith, upcoming movie musical The Color Purple). While at a society event, naïve Natasha is swept off her feet by Hélène's hot brother and Dolokhov's closest friend Anatole (Jordan Patrick, Jenny T. Anderson's Spring Awakening, Aurora's Beautiful), a wildly attractive young aristocrat and hedonist who seduces her, even though he is secretly married. Other key players are Andrey's elderly, cruel father The Prince (Jeff McKerley*, Horizon's Avenue Q, Actor's Express' Fun Home) and sister Mary (Brandy Bell, joining the cast for the remount, Jenny T. Anderson's Spring Awakening, Actor's Express' Oh, To Be Pure Again ), who resent Natasha's care-free youth and beauty; and Balaga (Skyler Brown, Horizon's Once, Aurora's The Play That Goes Wrong), the fun-loving and wild troika driver. Rounding out the cast, the ensemble members include Alyssa Easterly (guitar, piano), Miro Gomez (cello), Ruth Mehari (cello, bass), Eric Nabeth (accordion, piano), Eden Mew (percussion), Marissa Romanoff (viola) and Molly Ann Tucker (clarinet).

Running now through March 3, performances are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. General admission theatre seating starts at $50 on weekdays and $55 on weekends (plus sales taxes and fee), with limited seats available at the bar, tables and couches Prices rise as performances fill up, so patrons are encouraged to order early for the best prices and availability. Students under 25 can get $5 off tickets with valid student ID by calling the box office or purchase $20 Student Rush Tickets thirty minutes before show time if seats are available. Single ticket seating is general admission, with a reserved seating section for season subscribers. There is limited accessible seating for those needing mobility accommodations, and it must be reserved by phone.

For tickets and more information, visit horizontheatre.com or call the Box Office at 404.584.7450.