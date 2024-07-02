Gucci Mane Set for October Performance at Atlanta Symphony Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mark your calendars for a historic night as the iconic Gucci Mane (Radric Delantic Davis) takes the stage at Atlanta Symphony Hall on October 12, 2024, for a performance unlike any other.

Experience Gucci Mane like never before as he delves into his personal journey, sharing the life lessons and experiences that have shaped him. From his humble beginnings in Alabama to his rooted legacy in East Atlanta, you'll get to know the man behind the music in an intimate and introspective performance. In collaboration with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, Gucci Mane will weave together the soul of classical instruments with the beats of hip-hop, creating a groundbreaking fusion of genres. This unique event will feature his iconic tracks like "Freaky Gurl" "Lemonade," and "Wasted”, led by Conductor Michael Giel.

Gucci Mane's prolific career boasts over one hundred full-length projects, including 15 studio albums, seven EPs, several collaborative albums, and more than six dozen mixtapes. He has also earned a #1 Billboard hit and penned a New York Times bestselling book. As one of the founders of the trap sub-genre, Gucci has been a significant influence on many modern rappers. Under his self-owned label, 1017 BrickSquad, he has signed artists like Young Thug, Waka Flocka Flame, and Chief Keef.

Don't miss this legendary evening that promises to be a magical blend of hip-hop and orchestral music, showcasing the incredible journey of Gucci Mane.

Tickets are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.

