GLASS HALF FULL to be Presented at the 2023 Atlanta Fringe Festival This Month

"Glass Half Full," a new theatrical production about our fragile environment, will be featured at the upcoming 2023 Atlanta Fringe Festival at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. on June 10, 2023.



Where: Ponce City Market, West Passage

Tickets: Click Here



Grimey the Custodian and his best friend Mops discover that they have a big, BIG, consumption problem. When they realize they are holding the world's last glass of water, they're forced to decide who gets it (and who doesn't.)



Glass Half Full is a Planet Earth-style play about two clowns tackling the darkest problem of our time: the water crisis. Follow along with Mops and Grimey as they navigate living sustainably on the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. They need you to decide what to do with the last glass half full of water on the big blue planet.

The play, performed in mime, is the brainchild of Ansley and Nick Lynn-Rulon; high school sweethearts who grew up at the Springer Opera House in Columbus, went on to study acting together at the College of the Arts of Columbus State University and began their careers in Atlanta. Nick is now the Development Manager of Horizon Theatre, and Ansley is an Alumni Engagement Associate with The Westminster Schools.

The character Grimey was created through Nick's work with No Shame Theatre, a weekly variety show at the Springer Opera House (the state theatre of Georgia). At the time, Nick was working part-time as an actual custodian at the Springer, and Ansley had taken to referring to him as "the grimy custodian."

Concerned about climate change but encouraged by performance as a vehicle for promoting change, Nick developed the concept of a clown who lived in the world's trash. The earth's grimy custodian. Grimey the Custodian is a mirror of ourselves and the way we foolishly and endlessly try to fix a world on fire by recycling foam cups. His best friend Mops is our better half - doing everything she can to teach Grimey how to take care of our planet.

"Glass Half Full" is a product of Couch House Collective and is directed by Sara Lynn Holbrook (Candy, Survive the Night, Good Girls). This is a family-friendly show that the littlest to the tallest people will enjoy. Friends may get wet!