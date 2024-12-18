Black Acting Methods Studio To Partner With Alliance Theatre For Intensive

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tackling issues of representation, diversity, and mental health in the theatre, television, and film industries, the Black Acting Methods Studio, Alliance Theatre, and the Weinberger Center for Drama & Playwriting at the Univ. of Cincinnati are hosting an Atlanta acting intensive by the Black Acting Methods Studio. The founder of the Studio, Sharrell D. Luckett, PhD, is lead editor of the award-winning, #1 Best-Selling book, Black Acting Methods: Critical Approaches. This ground-breaking Studio will conduct workshops on the field of "black acting methods," "The Luckett Paradigm," and Mental Wellness for Actors. This unique offering is the brain-child of Atlanta native Sharrell D. Luckett, PhD.

Luckett has enlisted some of the best play makers in the theatre arts, B.A.M. Studio Artistic Associates, to teach classes: musician RAHBI, dancer, choreographer, and film-maker Juel D. Lane, and clinical psychologist, dancer, and founder of Lassiter Health Initiatives, Dr. Jonathan M. Lassiter. This Intensive is open to performers of all heritages, while paying special attention to Black actors and BIPOC actors. Space is limited.

The Black Acting Methods Studio was founded by Sharrell D. Luckett soon after the 2016 release of her and Dr. Tia M. Shaffer's popular book, Black Acting Methods: Critical Approaches. The book features a compilation of performance training techniques that center the Black American lived experience and their unique needs in the entertainment industry. Of course, the majority of actor training programs in America center White culture and teach techniques created by White practitioners. Therefore, the Studio and the book are changing the landscape of performing arts programs by providing critical and necessary interventions in the actor training process.

The Alliance Theatre's Education program is truly comprehensive. They have programs for all ages through their Acting Program, Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young productions, and the Alliance Theatre Institute. Their curriculum features programs for learning to act (on stage or on camera), sharpening your business communication skills, better educating children, and just learning about theater. Each season, they also offer most of their professional theater productions during select school days for field trips.

The Helen Weinberger Center for Drama & Playwriting at the University of Cincinnati is an entity dedicated to the cultivation of drama and theatre, as it relates to equity, diversity, and inclusion. Through year-round in-person and virtual programming, the Weinberger Center seeks to support and uplift art and art-makers who strive to make a positive impact in the field and beyond.

For more information about the Black Acting Methods Studio and Studio Artistic Associates please visit: www.blackactingmethods.com, www.jueldlane.com, www.hellorahbi.com, www.jonathanmlassiter.com

