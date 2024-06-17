BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to Open at the Marietta Performing Arts Center This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step into a world of enchantment and wonder as Disney's beloved classic, Beauty and the Beast, comes to life on stage at the Marietta Performing Arts Center. Opening June 29th, this spellbinding musical invites you to journey with Belle, a courageous woman who finds herself in an enchanted castle, and the Beast, a prince cursed by a mysterious spell.

Witness breathtaking performances, dazzling costumes, and timeless songs like "Be Our Guest" and "Beauty and the Beast" that will captivate audiences of all ages. Prepare to be swept away by this magical tale of love, bravery, and transformation. Don't miss your chance to experience the magic-reserve your tickets now for an unforgettable evening of theatre!

Purchase tickets: https://www.marietta-city.org/mpac

