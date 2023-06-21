Atlanta's Rialto Center For The Arts Announces 2023-24 Series HOLDING THE LIGHT

The new Rialto Series journey through the arts builds upon the theme of the 2021-2022 Season of Mastery and 2022-2023 Season of Power & Spirit.

The Click Here at Georgia State University today announced its 2023-2024 Rialto Series Holding The Light, exploring how the arts inspire hope in challenging times.

"Throughout our rich history, Rialto Center for the Arts has provided a symbolic beacon of life- and creativity-inspiring encouragement for Atlanta," said Click Here, Rialto Center for the Arts executive director. "At our performances, Atlanta's and Georgia State University's diverse communities unite to experience the positive spiritual effects of the full spectrum of arts from music and song to dance, film and written or spoken word."

Performers of the upcoming series earned a total of 15 Grammy Awards from a combined 39 nominations.

The season kicks off Oct. 14 with two-time Grammy winning Gullah ensemble Ranky Tanky with special guest Ms. Lisa Fischer, herself a two-time Grammy winner. Fall performances continue Nov. 11 with The Queen's Cartoonists, a New York-based ensemble that meticulously recreates soundtracks to popular and historic animated cinema shorts like 1943's "Yankee Doodle Daffy" starring Daffy Duck and Porky Pig or Henry Mancini's 1963 theme for "The Pink Panther." The venue then celebrates the season with the Rialto's 26th Annual Holiday Gala presented by the Georgia State School of Music on Dec. 3.

The season continues through winter-spring 2024 with:

· Internationally acclaimed a cappella sextet Take 6, which earned eight Grammy Awards from 19 nominations since they burst onto the scene during the 1980s, performing Jan. 27

· Two-time Oscar and two-time Grammy winner Peabo Bryson taking the stage and audiences to "A Whole New World" on Feb. 10

· Grammy winning British vocal ensemble The King's Singers performing a couple of favorites with the GSU Singers Feb. 25

· The dynamic troupe Parsons Dance taking the stage with American contemporary works March 10

· Trumpeter, vocalist and composer Jumaane Smith performing "Louis! Louis! Louis!" the timeless classics of Louis Armstrong, Louis Prima and Louis Jordan, as well as original works on March 23

· Afro-Cuban double-header featuring pianist Harold López-Nussa and bandleader/percussionist Pedrito Martinez April 6

· Georges Bizet's "Carmen" presented by the Georgia State Opera Theater April 13 and April 14

The season concludes April 19 with trombonist/composer Marshall Gilkes with the Georgia State Jazz Band.

Free (validated) parking is provided for all Rialto Series shows at the 100 Peachtree Parking Garage (formerly the Equitable deck; GPS: 123 Fairlie Street NW, Atlanta, Ga. 30303). Subscriptions are available now and single tickets go on sale Aug. 17 at Click Here.

In addition to the Rialto Series Holding The Light, the Rialto continues its popular free lunchtime performing arts series, Feed Your Senses which is performed in person at the Rialto's lobby and airs virtually On the Rialto's Facebook and YouTube channels at noon on the third Wednesday of most months (on the second Wednesday of September and December). Programming features a different artist or speaker each month, providing a casual and fun insider's look at their craft. Feed Your Senses is sponsored by 100 Peachtree and is supported in part by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Georgia Council for the Arts and through appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly (a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts) and the City of Atlanta Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs.




Recommended For You