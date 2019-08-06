Actor's Express Opens 32nd Season With SKINTIGHT

Actor's Express opens its 32nd season with Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon's blistering new comedy Skintight running September 18 - October 13, 2019. Directed by Actor's Express Artistic Director Freddie Ashley, Skintight hilariously excoriates America's obsession with youth, sex and physical beauty. Playwright Harmon has a long history with Actor's Express, having served as the theatre's National New Play Network Playwright in Residence in 2010. Since that time, Actor's Express has produced Harmon's hits Bad Jews (2015) and Significant Other (2016).

"It is an honor and a thrill to bring the work of Joshua Harmon back to the AE stage," according to Ashley. "Since his time in residence at Actor's Express, he has gone on to become one of the most commercially successful playwrights in America, as well as one the most critically acclaimed. We are proud of our association with Josh, and we believe Atlanta audiences are going to flip for this play."

The cast is led by Atlanta favorites Chris Kayser and Wendy Melkonian.

Performances of Skintight are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 2 PM. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.

Skintight is supported by Directing Sponsors Kevin Dew & Hal Platt, Acting Sponsor John Ford and the Producing Team of Stephen Brown, Pace Huff and Ken Skalitzsky.

When Jodi Isaac flies across the country to visit her famous fashion mogul father for his 70th birthday, she finds that his posh downtown New York townhouse has a new resident: dad's new boyfriend. Who is 20. And a porn star. This blistering comedy by Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Significant Other) hilariously excoriates America's obsession with youth, sex and physical beauty.





