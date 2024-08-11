News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Begins This Week at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

Performances run August 17-31, 2024, with previews on August 15 and 16.

By: Aug. 11, 2024
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Begins This Week at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Image
The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is presenting A Midsummer Night's Dream. Performances run August 17-31, 2024, with an additional relaxed performance on Saturday, August 24th at 2:30pm. The production is directed by O'Neil Delapenha. Tickets are $20 General Admission for the preview performance on Thursday August 15, 2024 and $24 General Admission for the preview on Friday August 16, 2024.

A fairy King and Queen come across four runaway lovers and a gaggle of amateur actors trying to rehearse a play in the forest. The magical royal couple meddles with their mortal lives, culminating in a comical cluster of confusion. But don't worry, we'll get to the Bottom of it.

There will be a post show Q&A on Sunday August 25, 2024.

The cast includes: Titania & Hippolyta - Kati Grace Kirby; Theseus & Oberon - Sean Dale; Bottom & Oberon Fairy - Adam King; Lysander, Snug & Mustardseed - Tim Colee; Helena, Starveling & Cobweb - Ebony Jerry; Hermia, Snout & Peaseblossom - Olivia Schaperjohn; Demetrius, Flute & Moth - Anthony Nash; Puck & Philostrate - Patty de la Garza; and Quince,  Egeus & Oberon Fairy - Evan Judway.

For tickets, visit the link below.




