2023 Essential Theatre Play Festival Continues with Hush Harbor Lab

Through September 3, Essential Theatre is presenting its 24th Festival featuring two World Premiere productions, four staged readings, partner presentations of two more plays, and a 10 Minute Play Bootcamp Showcase - all by Georgia playwrights.

For one night only on August 24, Essential will be hosting a reading by Hush Harbor Lab, Atlanta's Black Play Development Company. Founders Amina McIntyre and Addae Moon describe the organization as “a brave space for the development and production of new and innovative digital, live and multi-media performance work by Black Atlanta-based artists.” The organization only officially began in 2020, but McIntyre and Moon are well-established in the local and national theater scene, and Essential is excited to continue to provide a stage for their vision and talent. They will be presenting a reading of Anterior Leverett's Yanni Stone and the Honeypot Trap, a comedy following writer Lena and her titular character Yanni Stone as Lena completes the daunting task of writing her first play all while navigating dating, sex, and virginity in modern day Atlanta.

"Witty, experiential, and thought provoking, Anterior crafts a modern coming of age story that makes way for conversations around female sexuality and exploration . . .for adults! With Hush Harbor Lab’s interest in supporting Black stories from new cultural and theatrical perspectives, Yanni Stone is a natural selection for our partnership with the Essential Theatre Festival."

The cast of the August 24 reading includes Azhane Kennedy, Carlette Jennings, Kaleb Mitchell, Ebony Jerry, David Wilkerson, and Charity Irby. Jade Maia Lambert returns to direct this year's reading, with dramaturgy by Dalyla McGee and stage management by Erika Toney.

The 2023 Essential Play Festival is taking place now through September 3 at 7Stages Theatre in Little Five Points. To purchase tickets: EssentialTheatre.Tix.com