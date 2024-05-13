Otis Sallid to Hold Open Call for DAMSEL This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DAMSEL, the much anticipated multi-level supper club, which recently opened in the Works, on Atlanta's Westside, has been wowing guest nightly since opening its doors in March. With a mix of old-world charm, Art Deco interior design and dramatic flair, it is the perfect setting for "The Show" that acclaimed producer/choreographer/artistic director, Otis Sallid has created within restauranteur Dave Green's new upscale eatery.

Sallid, known for the clean, stylized accuracy of his choreography, has created something quite stunning at Damsel - a show that is classy, tempting, sensual and entertaining (no nudity). And now he is announcing a new casting call for dancers and singers to join the Cabaret and be a part of the buzz that is overtaking Atlanta.

On Saturday, May 18th at 10:00AM, at Decatur School of Ballet, in Atlanta - Otis is launching an open casting call for trained female dancers of all ethnicities, who have studied any of the following: ballet, modern, jazz, tap, and those with musical theatre dance experience. Additionally, dancers who can also sing, or have specific skill sets including aerial silk, magic, tumbling, who play an instrument, have proficient linguistic skills in addition to English, excel at any unique talent -- All are welcomed.

Mr. Sallid is also looking for singers, by appointment only. To be considered, you must submit an audition video and resume to casting@creativeotis.com.

Otis Sallid brings an impressive body of work to the table that includes - his work on Broadway (Smokey Joe's Café, The Piano Lesson with Samuel L. Jackson), in films (Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, and Black Nativity), and on television (Fame, Living Single, A Different World, the Oscars, Grammy Awards), and had the pleasure of working with Michael Jackson (Beat it), and many others.

Mr. Sallid has been getting raves for the Cabaret show he has created at Damsel -- a tasteful, sensual, stylish show that blends seamelessly with the culinary feast offered each night.

Casting call auditions take place on Saturday, May 18th at 10AM at Decatur School of Ballet.

