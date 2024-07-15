Zoe Sarnak and Jennifer Jancuska Will Collaborate at NYSAF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning composer and lyricist Zoe Sarnak, along with pioneering Artistic Director of BringAbout Development, Jennifer Jancuska, both recently named to the Women to Watch on Broadway 2024 List by the Broadway Women's Fund, have teamed up to create "Bodies of Work Zoe Sarnak.” The project represents not just a new musical but a nuanced approach to storytelling and marks a significant milestone for BringAbout, a 501c3 nonprofit organization known for its transformative integration of dance into new musicals.

This month, Sarnak and Jancuska embark on a residency at New York Stage and Film, inviting artists and art makers into their creative process on Sunday July 21, 2024.

The Vision Behind "Bodies of Work"

"Bodies of Work" is a theatrical series conceived by Jennifer Jancuska and developed by BringAbout Development, 501(c)(3) nonprofit, that employs BringAbout's signature method of development by intertwining music, text, movement, and sound design. "Bodies" refers both to the songwriter's body of work and to the physical bodies bringing the story to life.

Introducing "Bodies of Work Zoe Sarnak"

At the heart of "Bodies of Work Zoe Sarnak" is a deeply personal exploration. Zoe Sarnak, known for her emotionally resonant compositions, will step onto the stage to share her own story. The piece delves into her personal history, touching on themes of immigration, queerness, family dynamics, and the ever-evolving journey of artistic creation. The audience will be drawn into Sarnak's current life challenges and triumphs, experiencing her story through songs, dance, and dialogue. This mid-career examination not only highlights Sarnak's extensive body of work but also invites audiences to join her in contemplating the future.

Jennifer Jancuska, who has been a driving force behind BringAbout's innovative approach, is directing and choreographing the piece. "Our mission at BringAbout is to break traditional barriers and foster an inclusive artistic community," she says. "'Bodies of Work Zoe Sarnak' epitomizes our commitment to integrating dance as a narrative tool in new musicals. Collaborating with Zoe has been an extraordinary journey, and we are excited to develop and share this deeply personal and innovative piece at New York Stage and Film."

The BringAbout Collaborators

The project brings together a stellar team of BringAbout artists, each contributing their unique talents to the work:

Zoe Sarnak, Composer, Lyricist, Book Writer

(Jonathan Larson Award, GALILEO: A Rock Musical, The Lonely Few)

Jennifer Jancuska, Director, Choreographer

(Hamilton, RIDE, The Tale of Despereaux)

Nicholas Connors, Music Director

Max Reuben, Dramaturg

(Powerhouse Theater, Salty Brine's Living Record Collection, Crashbox)

Ephie Aardema

(Funny Girl, The Bridges of Madison County, Waitress)

Marissa Barragán

Natalie Brown

(For Colored Girls, Gun and Powder, Sanctuary City)

Hugo Brument Scuderi

(In the Heights, On Your Feet!, West Side Story)

Veronica Fiaoni

(Lempicka, A Chorus Line, Beetlejuice)

James Jin

Alexander Mendoza

(GALILEO: A Rock Musical, Frozen, The Phantom of the Opera)

Veronica Otim, Performer

(Jagged Little Pill, & Juliet)

Nicole Patrick

(Illinoise, Blue Man Group, Alaara)

Mason Reeves

(Signature Theater, American Repertory Theater, Frozen)

Luke Wygodny