Young People's Chorus of New York City Releases 2019 Holiday Performance Schedule

Young People's Chorus of New York City® (YPC) celebrates the holidays with a variety of performances citywide, including the annual YPC Winter Wonder concert, a New York holiday tradition beloved by families across the city. Led by YPC Founder / Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez and Associate Artistic Director Elizabeth Núñez, this year's Winter Wonder concert takes place at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall on Sunday, December 8, at 4:00 p.m. and features Metropolitan Opera star Nadine Sierra and dramatic baritone Lester Lynch.

YPC also performs at Saks Fifth Avenue's Holiday Window Unveiling, St. Patrick's Cathedral, and the Church of the Intercession, as well as in televised appearances on NBC at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and TODAY Show with Hoda & Jenna.

See below for further details on all YPC holiday performances.

Saks Fifth Avenue's Holiday Window Unveiling

Monday, November 25 at 6:50 p.m. ET

YPC kicks off the holiday season in performance at Saks Fifth Avenue's annual holiday window unveiling, which this year features a display inspired by Disney's upcoming film Frozen 2. The production includes a 10-story-tall theatrical light show, along with a variety of Disney entertainers. The event will be live-streamed on saks.com/holiday and disney.com. For more information, see Saks Fifth Avenue's official announcement here.

93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thursday, November 28 from 9:00 a.m.

till 12:00 p.m. (all time zones; live on NBC)

YPC returns this year to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, joining singer / actress Idina Menzel in a performance of "Sleigh Ride" that will be televised live on NBC. The chorus appears in the 2019 parade having also performed last year with country music star Martina McBride. For more information on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, visit macys.com/social/parade.

Winter Wonder: A Festive Holiday Concert

Sunday, December 8 at 4:00 p.m.

Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall

Following last year's Winter Wonder concert at Carnegie Hall, YPC takes this annual tradition to Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall, joined by Metropolitan Opera star Nadine Sierra and dramatic baritone Lester Lynch. YPC Founder / Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez and Associate Artistic Director Elizabeth Núñez lead the chorus in a program that blends traditional holiday favorites with contemporary works, as well as the choreography of Jacquelyn Bird. For more information, visit ypc.org/event/winter-concert-2019.

Clement Clarke Moore Candlelight Service and Celebration

Sunday, December 15 at 3:00 p.m.

Church of the Intercession (550 West 155th Street)

YPC, conducted by Assistant Conductor Gia Gan, returns to the Church of the Intercession to sing the musical prelude in the Church's 109th annual holiday candlelight reading of Clement Clarke Moore's "Twas the Night Before Christmas" (A Visit from Saint Nicholas). Following the reading, which is given this year by WPIX11 News Anchor Kaity Tong, audience members can join in a lantern procession and wreath-laying ceremony at Clement Moore's mausoleum at Trinity Church, across from the Church of the Intercession, a tradition that began in 1911. The performance and reading are free and open to the public. For more information, visit intercessionnyc.org.

40th Annual "A City Singing at Christmas"

Thursday, December 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET

St. Patrick's Cathedral (14 East 51st Street)

YPC performs at the 40th annual "A City Singing at Christmas," joined in a program of traditional and contemporary Christmas hymns and carols by the Orpheus Club Men's Chorus, St. Patrick's Cathedral Choir, The Cathedral Organs, and New York Symphonic Brass. General seating is free and open to the public. The program is traditionally live-streamed at saintpatrickscathedral.org/live. For more information, visit saintpatrickscathedral.org/events/40th-annual-a-city-singing-at-christmas.

NBC's TODAY with Hoda & Jenna

Wednesday, December 25 at 10 a.m. (all time zones)

YPC celebrates Christmas with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on NBC's TODAY Show. YPC Associate Artistic Director Elizabeth Núñez leads the choristers in song, having also conducted them on the TODAY Show last year in advance of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. For more information about TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, visit today.com/hoda-and-jenna.





