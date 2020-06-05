YouTube's 'Dear Class of 2020' Featuring Billy Porter, Taylor Swift and More Pushed to Sunday June 7

YouTube today announced that its 'Dear Class of 2020' global virtual commencement ceremony, will now be held one day later on Sunday, June 7, due to a memorial being held for George Floyd in North Carolina on June 6.

Joining President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in "Dear Class of 2020" is Beyoncé Knowles-Carter who will deliver an inspirational message to the 2020 class.

Guest appearances will include Lala Anthony, Andy Cohen, Lana Condor, Misty Copeland, Kevin Durant, FINNEAS, Bill & Melinda Gates, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and HITRECORD, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj, Janelle Monáe, Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Phoebe Robinson, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan, Taylor Swift, Ciara & Russell Wilson, Cast of Euphoria, Cast of Riverdale, TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Natalie Morales, and Youtube creators Emma Chamberlain, John Green, NikkieTutorials, and Mark Rober.

YouTube's Dear Class of 2020 will take place Sunday (June 7) starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. Throughout the Youtube Originals special, graduates will enjoy musical performances from artists like Camila Cabello, Chloe X Halle, Lizzo, and Maluma.

Following the symbolic graduation cap toss, the celebration will continue with a grad night party hosted by Youtube Music. In addition to the previously announced performance by BTS, grads can enjoy newly announced performances by CNCO, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion.

This roster joins an impressive list of previously announced inspirational leaders, celebrities, and Youtube creators appearing for the event including President and Mrs. Obama, BTS, Lady Gaga, former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, Alicia Keys, CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Malala Yousafzai, Zendaya, Youtube creators Jackie Aina, AsapSCIENCE, Dude Perfect, Zane Hijazi, Heath Hussar, Mr. Kate, and The Try Guys.

In "Dear Class of 2020," people from around the world will join the class of 2020 as a singular community to celebrate their resilience, and the endless possibilities of their future. This festival-style lineup combines classic commencement day themes with a diverse array of entertainment that will capture all of the emotions of graduation including pride, hope, optimism, and camaraderie. Mrs. Obama's Reach Higher initiative will host a full hour of content and kick-off this celebration.

"Dear Class of 2020" can be streamed on the Youtube Originals channel and the Learn@Home site. For the best viewing experience, fans can tune-in on their smart TVs via the official Youtube app.

This event will be a capstone on YouTube's Graduate #WithMe celebration, inspired by the countless students who use the platform to reach out to their classmates and express themselves. In the weeks leading up to the show, inspiring videos from members of the Class of 2020 will be highlighted on YouTube, reflecting their creativity, tenacity and resilience in the face of adversity. Graduate #WithMe is the latest chapter in YouTube's At Home #WithMe campaign, designed to support, entertain and educate viewers during this global pandemic, and encourage the world to stay home and save lives.

Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Nadine Zylstra, Head of Learning for Youtube Originals along with Danny Zaccagnino, Laurel Stier, Lauren Vrazilek, Dena Qashqai, and Zoe Di Stefano on the Learning Development team will oversee the project. The special will be produced by Done + Dusted.

