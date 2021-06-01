YOUR MUSICAL IS CANCELLED to be Presented at NYC Independent Film Festival

After winning"Best Feature Film" from the SoCal Film Awards and "Best Comedy" from the Alternative Film Festival, Your Musical is CANCELLED: The Musical heads to New York City for its East Coast premiere and to receive yet another set of laurels as an Official Selection of the NYC Independent Film Festival. After recording and shooting the film across five different states during lockdown, it will have its NYC premiere on Sunday, June 13th at 1 pm at the Producers Club in Times Square.

"Your Musical is Cancelled: The Musical!" is an indie musical-comedy following a struggling theatre company set against the backdrop of Covid-19, the trappings of quarantine, and the BLM social movement. The Whitefish, Montana comedic trio, Erica Von Kleist, Mikey Winn, and David Blair, sought to craft a "comedic snapshot of the times we're living in" and portray the struggles of the theatre community as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The musical follows the cast, crew, and band of a small regional theatre company who are summoned to a Zoom meeting by the theatre's shady benefactor, Mr. Muncheon, to discuss the show's fate as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown. While waiting for him to sign on, they lament about quarantine, unemployment, and the state of the world. Will the theatre survive, or will their family be torn apart indefinitely? Through laughter, tears, and unprompted musical numbers, they'll discover the only way to navigate this new world is by sticking together.

Since the musical film features an all-star cast, team, and band, most of whom have been featured on Broadway, it is only fitting for the film to make its way to New York as live theatre starts to make its post-pandemic comeback.

You can purchase your tickets for the film's NYC premiere by visiting the NYC Independent Film Festival's website, and purchasing tickets for Session 50 on June 13th, at 1 pm. Tickets go for $13.50 each and are limited to 40 tickets for the screening.

If you can't make it, the film is still available for on-demand viewing on the musical's Vimeo page (https://vimeo.com/ondemand/urmusicaliscancelled). You can also stay tuned for future updates and screenings through the musical's Instagram (@urmusicaliscancelled), Facebook, and website (www.urmusicaliscancelledthemusicalthewebsite.com).

Your Musical is CANCELLED: The Musical! is rated R for Riotously funny with some adult themes.

CAST

Mikey Winn - "Mikey"

Angie Green - "Angie"

Mike Eldred - "Mike"

Sarina Hart - "Sarina"

Susan O'Dea - "Susan"

C.E. Smith - "C.E."

Amelia Cormack - “Amelia”

Tracy McDowell - "Tracy"

Luke Walrath - "Mr. Muncheon"

Ryan Williams - "Ryan"

Nick Spear - "Nick"

ORCHESTRA

Brandon Lee

Jennifer Wharton

Nyssa Grant

Matt Scharffglass

DeWitt Fleming Jr.

Paul Merendino

Allison Seidner

Nick Spear

Erica Von Kleist

Audio Mastering by Eric Michael Krop

Video Editing by Adam Pitman

Orchestrations by Erica Von Kleist

Written by David Blair, Erica Von Kleist, Mikey Winn