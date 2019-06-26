YES, Starring Tim Realbuto and Nolan Gould, to Premiere in NYC Tonight

YES, the new motion picture starring Modern Family's Nolan Gould and New York stage actor Tim Realbuto, will make it's New York premiere tonight at THE VILLAGE Cinema East as the closing night film of the SoHo International Film Festival, after making it's world premiere two nights ago at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The movie, directed by Rob Margolies (She Wants Me), will screen in two theatres tonight at THE VILLAGE East, one at 8:10 PM as well as one at 8:30 PM (the 8:10 PM showing is sold out). Both showings will conclude with a Q&A with cast and crew in attendance, including Realbuto, Margolies, and female lead Jenna Leigh Green.

Realbuto, who recently won Best Actor in a Leading Role at the IndieFEST Film Awards for his work in YES, also wrote the screenplay (based on his Off-Broadway play of the same name).

The latest stage-to-screen adaptation also stars Jenna Leigh Green ("Sabrina, The Teenage Witch"; Wicked), Oscar Nuñez ("The Office"; The Proposal), Siobhan Fallon Hogan (Forrest Gump; "Saturday Night Live"), Natalie Roy ("The Affair"; "The Following"), Jeanine Bartel ("Chicago P.D."; "Bull"), Drew Logan Powell ("The Dangerous Book For Boys"; "Blindspot"), Colin Hanlon ("Modern Family"; "Submissions Only"), Mavis Simpson-Ernst ("Broad City"; "The Americans"), Doug Plaut ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"; Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate), Kelly Kozakevich ("All Hail Beth"; Baristas), and Michael Nigro ("The Sound of Music Live!"; Mother).

YES tells the story of alcoholic, pill-popping, washed up child star Patrick Nolan (Realbuto), who is begrudgingly dragged from his nearly uninhabitable apartment by his sister Annie (Green) to see his niece Aggie (Simpson-Ernst) in her high school production of 'Romeo and Juliet.' Starring as Romeo is 17-year-old Jeremiah (Gould), who immediately catches Patrick's eye. Once Patrick, who was involved in a scandal involving a minor years earlier (which ruined his career and his life), decides to mentor Jeremiah, an innocent acting lesson turns into something much more dangerous resulting in a love affair of two surprisingly common minds.

To purchase tickets to tonight's 8:30 PM New York City Premiere, priced at $16 (which includes a red carpet pre-show event as well as a nearby after party), please visit https://sohofilmfest.eventive.org/schedule/yes-5ce24d6e4478e0002cfda01c

The Village East Cinema is located at 189 Second Avenue in New York City, 10003.

The film is being presented by Different Duck Films (Weight; Immortal). Worldwide sales are being handled by Safier Entertainment.

The film will make it's New Jersey premiere next month, followed by it's Las Vegas premiere the end of July.

The film is planning to continue to tour across the country and the world until mid 2020.





