Winter Film Awards International Film Festival Returns For 10th Annual Celebration Of Indie Film

Winter Film Awards showcases films from emerging filmmakers from around the world in all genres, with a special emphasis on highlighting the work of women and under-represented filmmakers.

Winter Film Awards International Film Festival, which was one of NYC's last live events of 2020, is returning bigger than ever for 2021 in celebration of its 10th year.

The Festival's lineup includes 91 outstanding films, a diverse mixture of 13 Animated films, 15 Documentaries, 6 Feature narratives, 16 Horror films, 10 Music Videos, 22 Narrative shorts and 5 Web series. These include 18 student films and 19 first-time filmmakers. Filmmakers come from 28 countries; half of the films were created by women, 53% were created by or about people of color.

Tickets available at https://wfa2021.eventcombo.com/. Tickets are $12.50/In Advance, $16.50/Door, $5/Door with Student ID.

OPENING NIGHT KICK OFF BASH - September 23 from 7-11pm -Filmmaker's reception, industry networking and kick-off party. Harbor NYC (621 West 46th Street).

SCREENINGS - September 24-30 at Cinema Village, 22 East 12th Street. Screening blocks are 1 ½ - 2 ½ hours long and include a mix of shorts and feature-length films. All screening blocks include a 20 minute Q&A Session with the filmmakers.

EDUCATION SESSIONS - Evening sessions September 27-30 from 7-8:15PM at Cinema Village, 22 East 12th Street and all day October 1 at NYFA (17 Battery Place). Sessions cover topics of interest to emerging filmmakers and are free and open to all. Sessions include workshops on Legal Issues for filmmakers, Producing 101, Set Design, Location Scouting and more!

GALA RED CARPET + AWARD CEREMONY October 2 at The Empire Room at Club230Fifth, 230 Fifth Avenue. Red Carpet 7pm, Awards Ceremony 9-10pm., After-Party 9pm onwards. With live performances and appearances from NYC local filmmakers and industry veterans.

Heather Buckley, film producer, writer, historian and dedicated preservationist will receive the Winter Film Awards 2020 PATRON OF THE CINEMA AWARD at the Saturday, October 2 2021 Awards Ceremony as part of Winter Film Awards 10th Annual International Film Festival.

The WFA Board of Directors is pleased to honor Heather Buckley for her work. She is a rare spirit whose passion for film led her from a career in advertising to become a dynamic force in the independent film community. She is a unique soul who provides her support and knowledge whenever she finds passionate independent filmmakers in need of assistance. Her passion and drive clearly embodies the qualifications of what makes a PATRON OF THE CINEMA.

WFA2021 Official Artwork was designed by Cherise Lavah.