Winners Announced for 13th Annual New York Innovative Theatre Awards!

On Monday, September 25, 2017, The New York Innovative Theatre Foundation, the organization who for the past 13 years has been dedicated to celebrating Off-Off-Broadway, presented 26 awards and four honorary awards for outstanding achievement in theatre at the 13t h Annual New York innovative Theatre Awards Ceremony , Gerald Lynch Theatre located in the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, 524 West 59th Street, New York, NY 10019.

The ceremony written by Brian Silliman , was hosted for the fourth time by the charming crowd favorite, Jason Kravits and directed by an Off-Off-Broadway mainstay, DeLisa White. Presenters included Matthew Broderick who presented the award for Outstanding Musical to the Astoria Performing Arts Center for their production of Raisin in the Sun . He was joined by other presenters including Angel Desai, Charles Busch, David Pittu, Jennifer Van Dyck, Lane Harwell, John Arnone ( scenic designer ), Jen Schriever ( lighting designer ), Darron Wes t ( sound designer ), Adam Gwon ( composer ), Allison Benko ( director ), and producer Tom Viertel.

The 2017 recipients represented a pool of 176 individual artists, 48 different productions and 52 different theatre companies. Nominated productions were seen on stages in Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. In the past 14 years, the IT Awards have honored nearly 2,400 artists, 650 productions and 600 companies.

"It was an honor to be a part of this production and this community. And it is a blessing to be recognized for our work. " said Vanessa Robinson, Outstanding Ensemble recipient for Astoria Performing Art Center's production of Raisin .

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE

Brittany Allen, Vinie Burrows, Ugo Chukwu, Constance Cooper, Milo Cramer, FerNando Gonzalez, Jonathan Gordon, David Greenspan, Tommy Heleringer, Chris Henry, Veronica Hunsinger-Loe, Hannah Mitchell, Caitlin Morris, Craig Mungavin, Jeanna Phillips, Madeline Wise; Minor Character: Six Translations of Uncle Vanya at the Same Time, New Saloon Theater Co. in association with Emily Kaplan & Immediate Medium

OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE

William DeMeritt

Origin Story, Old Sound Room

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE

Zack Krajnyak

Sweeney Todd, Theater 2020

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE

Ivanna Cullinan

Three Sisters, Obvious Volcano in association with Maggie Cino

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE

Moira Stone

Three Sisters, Obvious Volcano in association with Maggie Cino

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE

Nico Grelli

The Jamb, Hard Sparks

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY / MOVEMENT

Tamrin Goldberg

Raisin, Astoria Performing Arts Center

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR

Morgan Green

Minor Character: Six Translations of Uncle Vanya at the Same Time, New Saloon Theater Co. in association with Emily Kaplan & Immediate Medium

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

Izzy Fields

Anais Nin Goes to Hell, Manhattan Theatre Works (MTWorks) in association with Goode Productions

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Kate Jaworski

The Woman Who Was Me, Convergences Theatre Collective

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Frank Oliva

#liberated, The Living Room

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN

Aidan Meyer

The Red Room, The Shelter

OUTSTANDING INNOVATIVE DESIGN

David Bengali, John Erickson, Reid Farrington, Jorge Garcia-Spitz, David Mauro, Dan Monceaux, Leegrid Stevens

for Video Design & Animation

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC

Melody Bates & Rebecca Hart

The Cabaret At The End Of The World, Hard Sparks

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SHORT SCRIPT

Charlie O'Leary

Precious Body a part of Landmarks & TRANSformations, Project Y Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL FULL-LENGTH SCRIPT

Aditya Rawal

The Queen, Aman Soni in association with Juggernaut Theatre Co. and Theater for the New City

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE ART PRODUCTION

Minor Character: Six Translations of Uncle Vanya at the Same Time

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

The Tempest

Smith Street Stage

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Raisin

Astoria Performing Arts Center

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE ART PRODUCTION

The Infinite Wrench

New York Neo-Futurists

OUTSTANDING PREMIERE PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Minor Character: Six Translations of Uncle Vanya at the Same Time

Ellen Stewart AWARD

Crystal Fields

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Lois Weaver & Peggy Shaw Split Britches

Doric Wilson INDEPENDENT PLAYWRIGHTS AWARD

J.Stephen Brantley

OUTSTANDING STAGE MANAGER

Elizabeth Ramsey

The New York Innovative Theatre Foundation is a not-for-profit organization recognizing the great work of New York City's Off-Off-Broadway, honoring its artistic heritage, and providing a meeting ground for this extensive and richly varied community. The organization advocates for Off-Off-Broadway and recognizes the unique and essential role it plays in contributing to American and global culture. They believe that publicly recognizing excellence in Off-Off-Broadway will expand audience awareness and foster greater appreciation of the New York theatre experience. www.nyitawards.com

