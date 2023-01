Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, honoring the best in Cabaret performances in NYC which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Debut Show - One Night Only

Winner: Ava Nicole Frances, Charlo Crossley - MUTUAL ADMIRATION - 54 Below



Runners-Up: Sam Gravitte - SONGS THAT RAISED ME - Birdland, Tyler Houchins - DOWN A YELLOW BRICK ROAD: THE MUSIC OF JUDY GARLAND - Don't Tell Mama, Ben Jones - LOVE SONGS - 54 Below

Best Debut Show - Run of Shows

Winner: Brandon James Gwinn, Dylan Hartwell & Greg Sullivan - THREE MEN AND A BABY GRAND - Laurie Beechman Theatre



Runners-Up: Ann Talman - THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE - 54 Below, Therese Lee - RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET - The Triad, Don't Tell Mama, Danny Bolero - THEY CALL ME CUBAN PETE - Don't Tell Mama

Best Director

Winner: Jeff Harnar - TOGETHER INSIDE, SAY YES, RIDING THE RED CARPET, YOU'RE NOTHING WITHOUT ME, THE FUNNY GIRL IN ME, OFF THE CHARTS - Don't Tell Mama, Laurie Beechman Theatre, Triad, 54 Below, The Green Room 42



Runners-Up: Richard Jay-Alexander - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - 54 Below, Lennie Watts - ANYBODY HAVE A MAP?, ENGLAND & AMERICA: A TRANSATLANTIC LOVE STORY, IF JOE ALLEN'S WALLS COULD SING AND OTHER HIDDEN GEMS, JEWISH CAROLING: THE MUSIC OF CAROLE KING, CAROLE BAYER SAGER & CAROLYN LEIGH, ME AND BOBBY P, RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN 2021+ - Don't Tell Mama, Frank Silletti - MUTUAL ADMIRATION - 54 Below

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator

Winner: Jackie Cox - JACKIEVISION: THE TOUR - The Green Room 42



Runners-Up: Alexis Michelle - IN CONCERT - 54 Below, Scott F. Mason - ONE DAME FUNNY NIGHT - Don't Tell Mama, MargOH! Channing - SIMPLY MARGOH! - Pangea

Best Duo Show

Winner: Margo Brown & Lisa Delarossa - YOU'RE NOTHING WITHOUT ME - Don't Tell Mama



Runners-Up: Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - SUNDAYS - Bemelmans at The Carlyle Hotel, Melissa Errico & Billy Stritch - SWING LESSONS - 54 Below, Austin Pendleton & Barbara Bleier - AUSTIN & BARBARA SING STEVE & OSCAR - Don't Tell Mama, Pangea

Best Ensemble Soloist

Winner: Ryan Umbarila - SPOTLIGHT KIDZ CABARET - Laurie Beechman Theatre



Runners-Up: Chloe Cahill - ALONE, MUSICAL IN CONCERT - 54 Below, Virginia Alonso-Luis - ALONE, MUSICAL IN CONCERT - 54 Below, Thea Sten - SPOTLIGHT KIDZ CABARET - Laurie Beechman Theatre

Best Group Show

Winner: Sean Harkness, Marcus Simeone and Lina Koutrakis - CLEARLY NOW - Birdland Theater



Runners-Up: Amanda Green - AMANDA GREEN & FRIENDS - Birdland, Gunhild Carling - GUNHILD CARLING - Birdland Theater, Jamie deRoy - JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS - Birdland

Best Host or Emcee

Winner: Jim Caruso - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Birdland



Runners-Up: Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland Theater, Ben Cameron - BEN CAMERON'S BROADWAY SESSIONS - The Laurie Beechman Theatre/The Green Room 42, Jaime Lozano - SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT, ¡VIVA LA VIDA! - Lincoln Center

Best Jazz Show, Instrumental

Winner: Julia Groetsky - GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET - The Duplex, Branded Saloon, Pasta Eater, Kraine Theater



Runners-Up: Emmet Cohen - EMMET COHEN - Birdland, Birdland Theater Marissa Licata - STRINGS ON FIRE - Birdland Theater

Best Jazz Show, Vocal

Winner: Billy Stritch - BIG BIRDLAND BIRTHDAY BASH - Birdland Theater



Runners-Up: Gabrielle Stravelli - THE GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO - Birdland, Nicole Zuraitis - NICOLE ZURAITIS - Birdland, Sheila Jordan - BIRTHDAY SHOW - Birdland Theater

Best Musical Comedy Cabaret/Revue

Winner: Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch & Klea Blackhurst - A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS - Birdland



Runners-Up: The Kinsey Sicks - DRAGAPELLA! - Birdland, Ann Morrison - MERRILY FROM CENTER STAGE - 54 Below, Roderick Ferguson - MAN OVERBOARD - Don't Tell Mama

Best Musical Director

Winner: Billy Stritch - A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS, CAST PARTY, SWING LESSONS - Birdland



Runners-Up: Alex Rybeck - THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE - 54 Below, Brandon James Gwinn - MARK MACKILLOP'S DUETS, ...& FRIENDS SING THE MOVIES, THREE MEN AND A BABY GRAND - Chelsea Table + Stage, Birdland, Laurie Beechman Theatre, Tracy Stark - NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS, THE VOICES IN MY HEAD, RETIRE? WHOSE GOT TIME?, JEWISH CAROLING, LATE BLOOMER, RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 2021+, MY MAYBE WORLD, SIMPLY MARGOH!, SIDNEY MYER, BRENDA BRAXTON - Joe's Pub, Don't Tell Mama, Laurie Beechman, Pangea

Best Open-Mic, Variety or Recurring Show

Winner: Jim Caruso - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Birdland



Runners-Up: Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland Theater, Ben Cameron - BROADWAY SESSIONS - The Laurie Beechman Theatre/The Green Room 42, Ricky Ritzel - RICKY RITZEL'S BROADWAY - Don't Tell Mama

Best Original Song

Winner: Three Men And A Baby Grand by Brandon James Gwinn / Dylan Hartwell - THREE MEN AND A BABY GRAND - Laurie Beechman Theatre



Runners-Up: You Should Have Been Kind by Tracy Stark/Bob Levy - YOU SHOULD HAVE BEEN KIND - Laurie Beechman, Don't Tell Mama, Gemini by Jacob Khalil - JACOB KHALIL AND FRIENDS - Birdland, Wings by Jaime Lozano - SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT, ¡VIVA LA VIDA! - Lincoln Center

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Musician

Winner: Brandom James Gwinn - PIANO BAR - Marie's Crisis



Runners-Up: Jacob Khalil - PIANO BAR - Mimi's, William TN Hall - PIANO BAR - Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's, Mimi's, Patrick DeGennaro - PIANO BAR - The Duplex

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Vocalist

Winner: Jennifer Pace - PIANO BAR - Marie's Crisis



Runners-Up: Tara Martinez - PIANO BAR - Don't Tell Mama, Maddie McClouskey - PIANO BAR - Marie's Crisis, Michael McAssey - OPEN MAC - Pangea

Best Record Producer

Winner: Wayne Haun - THE SUNDAY SET, BILLY'S PLACE, HAND IN HAND, AFTER THE BALL, CHRISTMAS AT BIRDLAND DELUXE EDITION - Club44 Records



Runners-Up: Brandon James Gwinn - PLACE & TIME: SONGS BY ELLAROSE CHARY & BRANDON JAMES GWINN - 4th Dimension Records, Bart Migal - I KNOW THINGS NOW : MY LIFE IN SONDHEIM'S WORDS - PS Classics, Jacki Thrapp & Cameron Smithson - MIRACLE ON 9TH AVENUE - Bar Nine

Best Recording, Commercial

Winner: Julie Benko & Jason Yeager - HAND IN HAND - Club44 Records



Runners-Up: Jeff Harnar - I KNOW THINGS NOW : MY LIFE IN SONDHEIM'S WORDS - PS Classics, Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - THE SUNDAY SET - Club44 Records, Christine Ebersole - AFTER THE BALL - Club44 Records

Best Recording, Independent

Winner: Debbie Wileman - I'M STILL HERE - The Stander Group



Runners-Up: Celia Berk - NOW THAT I HAVE EVERYTHING - Gramercy Nightingale Music Company, Brandon James Gwinn & EllaRose Chary - PLACE & TIME: SONGS BY ELLAROSE CHARY & BRANDON JAMES GWINN - 4th Dimension Records, Nori Hung & Erica Molfetto - YURI & ERICA LAUGH AGAIN! - Don't Tell Mama

Best Show

Winner: Jeff Harnar - I KNOW THINGS NOW : MY LIFE IN SONDHEIM'S WORDS - 54 Below, Laurie Beechman Theatre



Runners-Up: Robert Bannon - REWIND - The Green Room 42, 54 Below, Christina Bianco - A LOT TO UNPACK - Birdland Theater, Jaime Lozano - JAIME LOZANO'S SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT - Lincoln Center, 54 Below

Best Show Musician, Non-Musical Director

Winner: Steve Doyle - Bassist - Birdland



Runners-Up: Daniel Glass - Drummer - Birdland, Sean Harkness - Guitarist - Birdland Theatre, Matt Scharfglass - Bassist - Don't Tell Mama

Best Show, Celebrity

Winner: Liz Callaway - TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM - 54 Below



Runners-Up: Marilyn Maye - 94, OF COURSE THERE'S MORE - 54 Below, Norm Lewis - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - 54 Below, Ann Hampton Callaway - FEVER! THE PEGGY LEE CENTURY - 54 Below

Best Special Event, Multiple

Winner: Seth Sikes - SETH SIKES AND FRIENDS: JUDY GARLAND'S 100TH BIRTHDAY - 54 Below



Runners-Up: Urban Stages: Producer - THE FUTURE OF CABARET AND THEATER PART 2 - Urban Stages, Jaime Lozano - ¡VIVA LA VIDA! FRIDA, THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - Lincoln Center, Justin Elizabeth Sayre - NIGHT OF 1000 JUDYS - Joe's Pub

Best Special Event, Solo

Winner: Debbie Wileman - HAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY, JUDY GARLAND! - Carnegie Hall



Runners-Up: Linda Purl - SONGS FOR JUMPING BACK INTO LIFE - Birdland Theater, Ari Axelrod - ARI'S ARIAS - Birdland Theater, Corinna Sowers Adler - SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL - Laurie Beechman Theatre

Best Spoken Word Cabaret Show (May feature up to four songs but no more)

Winner: Jason Kravits - OFF THE TOP - Birdland, Birdland Theater



Runners-Up: Will Nolan - LEOLA'S LADYLAND LOUNGE - The Green Room 42, David Dean Bottrell - DAVID DEAN BOTTRELL MAKES LOVE: A ONE-MAN SHOW - The Triad, POETRY/CABARET - The Green Room 42

Best Tribute Show

Winner: Josephine Sanges - THE FUNNY GIRL IN ME - Laurie Beechman Theatre



Runners-Up: Deborah Zecher - JEWISH CAROLING: THE MUSIC OF CAROLE KING, CAROLE BAYER SAGER & CAROLYN LEIGH - Don't Tell Mama, Kimberly Faye Greenberg - FABULOUS FANNY: THE SONGS & STORIES OF FANNY BRICE - The Green Room 42, Lisa Dennett - I'LL HAVE TO SAY I LOVE YOU IN A SONG - Don't Tell Mama

Best Vocalist

Winner: Jeff Harnar - I KNOW THINGS NOW : MY LIFE IN SONDHEIM'S WORDS - 54 Below, Laurie Beechman



Runners-Up: Tim Connell - LUCKY ME!, DREAMIN' AGAIN... - Pangea, Nicolas King - NICOLAS KING AT GREEN ROOM 42, SETH SIKES JUDY GARLAND 100TH, THE LINEUP, CAST PARTY, SONGBOOK SUNDAYS - The Green Room 42, Birdland, 54 Below, Robert Bannon - REWIND - The Green Room 42