Win Two Tickets to OF A LIFETIME at Don't Tell Mama NYC

One lucky winner will receive two tickets to Don't Tell Mama's Of a Lifetime musical. The tickets will be good for the September 25 matinee performance at 2pm ET.

The contest closes on Thursday, September 23 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

Of a Lifetime the Musical features 20 original electro-rock sci-fi songs and will star Sage Spiker, Nathaniel Rosenthalis, Bryan Douglas, Carly Wheeler, Inri Faye, and Chloe Solomon.

Don't Tell Mama NYC is located at 343 West 46th Street in New York City.