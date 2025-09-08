Win Tickets to ALL THE MEN WHO'VE FRIGHTENED ME at the La Jolla Playhouse

Audio brought to you by:

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to world-premiere play All the Men Who've Frightened Me. While young couple Ty and Nora are moving into Ty’s childhood home, three mysterious men from Ty’s past arrive to help with renovations. But they’re there to change more than just the wallpaper – and soon Ty finds a question bubbling up inside of him: “Will I be a good father?”

Noah Diaz’s rich, tender, magical drama is full of shrewd insights and humor. Expect the unexpected in this wildly surprising family story with a huge heart.

