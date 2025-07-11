Will John Tiffany-Helmed WILD ROSE Transfer to the West End?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a successful run at The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh earlier this year, Nicole Taylor's stage adaptation of Wild Rose, directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner John Tiffany, might be heading to London. According to Deadline, the musical's producers are currently in negotiations for a West End End transfer.

Wild Rose is based on the critically acclaimed award-winning film of the same name featuring Jessie Buckley and Julie Walters, written by Nicole Taylor, directed by Tom Harper and produced by Faye Ward (Fable Pictures).

There is only one thing in Rose-Lynn’s life that has ever made sense: country music. Fresh out of jail for past mistakes, and bursting with incredible raw talent, charisma and cheek, the free-spirited Rose-Lynn dreams of escaping Glasgow to make it as a singer in Nashville. But her mother Marion has had a bellyful, insisting that she settle down, ditch the fantasy, and focus on raising her two young kids. Rose-Lynn reluctantly agrees to take a cleaning job and finds an unlikely champion in her new boss Susannah, bringing her dream closer than ever. Now Rose-Lynn must decide if risking everything will really pave the road to Nashville.

The Edinburgh production starred Dawn Sievewright as Rose-Lynn Harlan, Blythe Duff as her mother Marion and Louise McCarthy, Janet Kumah and Hannah Jarrett-Scott in supporting roles.

Photo Credit: Mihaela Bodlovic