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Photos: Get a First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse

See Noah Henry as Tony, Sarah-Anne Martinez as Maria, and more on stage.

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Paper Mill Playhouse is now in performances for West Side Story. Marking the final production of Paper Mill’s current season, West Side Story officially opens this Sunday, May 31 at Paper Mill Playhouse in a run continuing through Sunday, June 28. Get a first look at production photos!

Directed by Paper Mill Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee, West Side Story is led by a young cast of newcomers alongside several stage veterans, including Noah Henry as Tony, Sarah-Anne Martinez as Maria, Mikaela Secada as Anita, Antony Sanchez as Bernardo, Sean Harrison Jones as Riff, Hugo Pizano Orozco as Chino, Nick Alvino as Action, Stuart Zagnit as Doc, Adam Monley as Schrank, and Adam Kozlowski as Krupke.

The cast also features Gianna Paulina Annesi, Joseph Aued, Bridget Bailey, Anette Barrios-Torres, Taven Blanke, Delaney Diaz, Benjamin Freemantle, Karina Gonzalez, Sofie Hans, Alex Haquia, Macie Harris, Paulo Hernandez-Farella, Beatrice Howell, Cydney Kutcipal, Jamie LaVerdiere, Justin Lopez, Jasper Thomas Moore, Kennedy Perez, Matthew Quintero, Brett Rawlings, Ryan Rodiño, Juan Rojas, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ronan Ryan, Avelina Kiyome Sanchez, and Kyra Sorce.

An enduring masterpiece based on a conception of Jerome Robbins, West Side Story reimagines Romeo and Juliet in 1950s New York, where young lovers Tony and Maria dare to dream of a future together as rival gangs the Jets and the Sharks clash for control of the streets. With music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and book by Arthur Laurents, this unforgettable classic captures the thrilling passion of first love and the heartbreak of a world divided, featuring the original choreography of Jerome Robbins

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Photos: Get a First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Noah Henry

Photos: Get a First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Sarah-Anne Martinez and Mikaela Secada

Photos: Get a First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Hugo Pizano Orozco, Mikaela Secada, Antony Sanchez, and Sarah-Anne Martinez

Photos: Get a First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Sarah-Anne Martinez and Noah Henry

Photos: Get a First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Noah Henry and Sarah-Anne Martinez

Photos: Get a First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Avelina Kiyome Sanchez, Kennedy Perez, Mikaela Secada, Kyra Sorce, and Delaney Diaz

Photos: Get a First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
The Jets

Photos: Get a First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
The Sharks

Photos: Get a First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
The company



Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Original Score - Top 3
1. The Rescues , The Rescues - The Lost Boys
36.4% of votes
2. Cinco Paul - Schmigadoon!
26.1% of votes
3. Jim Barne, Kit Buchan - Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
25.9% of votes

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