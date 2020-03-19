Will Britney Spears Musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Arrive on Broadway This Fall?
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Britney Spears musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, as forced to cancel its pre-Broadway engagement in Chicago, where it was previously scheduled to open on April 30. According to a member of the cast however, the show might still be on track to open on Broadway in Fall 2020.
An official announcement about the fate of the new musical has not yet been made.
Once Upon A Time... Cinderella, Snow White, and the other fairytale princesses gather for their book club, when - oh, baby baby! - a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation: could there really be more to life than bird-made dresses and true love's kiss? With an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside) - set to the songs of the Princess of Pop herself, Britney Spears - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME weaves such hits as "Oops! I Did It Again", "Stronger," "Toxic" and "Lucky", into an uproarious, irreverent look at the towering challenges, charms, and choices involved in finding that most elusive of endings: Happily Ever After.
The creative team for ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME includes five-time Tony Award nominee David Leveaux (Nine, NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar") as Creative Consultant, Scenic Designer Anna Fleischle (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Costume & Hair Designer Loren Elstein (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead), Lighting Designer Sonoyo Nishikawa (Prince of Broadway), Sound Designer Andrew Keister (On Your Feet!), Tony-nominated Projection Designer Sven Ortel (Newsies), and Wig Designer Ashley Rae Callahan (Beetlejuice). Casting is by Hardt Casting, General Management is by Charlotte Wilcox Company, and the Production Stage Manager is Bonnie Becker.
