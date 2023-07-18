Video: Watch Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Justin Guarini and the cast of Once Upon a One More Time took over Times Square this morning for a performance of "Circus" on Good Morning America.

The musical, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, is currently running on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

Stay tuned for the show's second performance on GMA3: What You Need to Know, which begins at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

This marked the production's first televised performance. It was recently profiled on ABC News, in which the stars and creators discussed honoring Spears through the musical.

The ultimate revisionist fairytale, Once Upon a One More Time is an electrifying and witty new musical helmed by internationally acclaimed Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid, Justin Bieber, BTS), and featuring an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside).

Fully authorized and licensed by Britney Spears post-conservatorship, the musical weaves the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop – including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," "Toxic", and more – into a brand-new kind of fairy tale.

