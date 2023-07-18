Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' on GMA3

Earlier this morning, Justin Guarini and the cast performed "Circus" on Good Morning America.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Justin Guarini, Aisha Jackson, Briga Heelan, and the cast of Once Upon a One More Time appeared on GMA3 this afternoon to perform "Crazy."

Prior to the performance, the stars discussed their enthusiastic audiences and recent opening night.

"It's a party every night in the audience and to have not only our family, but so many of the creative people [at opening night], I mean, hands down it was just one of the greatest experiences I've had," Guarini shared with the hosts.

Earlier this morning, Guarini and the cast performed "Circus" on Good Morning America. Watch the performance here.

The musical, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, is currently running on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

The ultimate revisionist fairytale, Once Upon a One More Time is an electrifying and witty new musical helmed by internationally acclaimed Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid, Justin Bieber, BTS), and featuring an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside). 

Fully authorized and licensed by Britney Spears post-conservatorship, the musical weaves the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop – also including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Toxic", and more – into a brand-new kind of fairy tale.

Watch the performance here:







