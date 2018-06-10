2018 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

Who's the Best Guesser? Check The New York Times' Tony Prediction Track Records

Jun. 10, 2018  

The theatre critics for the New York Times have perhaps the most influential and respected voices when it comes to Broadway. Every awards season they come up with a list of Tony nominees who they think will win and should win the coveted prize in June. Click here to check out Ben Brantley and Jesse Green's predictions for this year.

But the real question is... how have they done at predicting Tony winners in years past? Check out how Brantley and his ex-co-critics, Jesse Green and Charles Isherwood compared in their predictions from the last six years.

New York Times Tony Awards Predictions

2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Average
Accuracy
Ben
Brantley		 Will
Win		 10/16

14/16

10/16

11/16

 7/16 9/16 64%
Should Win 8/16 13/16 12/16 8/16 5/14* 6/16 55%
Jesse
Green		 Will Win 12/16 - - - - - 75%
Should
Win		 9/16 - - - - - 56%
Charles Isherwood Will
Win		 -

13/16

 8/16 11/16 10/16 12/16 68%
Should
Win		 - 9/16 3/16 8/16 9/16 10/16 49%

*In two categories Brantley had "no preference".

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • BWW Exclusive: Patrick Page Shares His Personal Struggle with Depression; Reflects on Deaths of Kate Spade & Anthony Bourdain
  • DEAR EVAN HANSEN Announces Tour Stops and Complete Cast
  • Christiane Noll and Aaron Lazar to Sing a Requiem as DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tour's Murphy Parents
  • Breaking: Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale Will Lead AMERICAN SON on Broadway This Fall!
  • Photo Flash: Wolfe, Astin, Urie and Cast Shine in Kennedy Center's HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING
  • Tony Awards to Feature Special Performance by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Plus SUMMER, THE BAND'S VISIT, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND and More

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       