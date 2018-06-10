Who's the Best Guesser? Check The New York Times' Tony Prediction Track Records

The theatre critics for the New York Times have perhaps the most influential and respected voices when it comes to Broadway. Every awards season they come up with a list of Tony nominees who they think will win and should win the coveted prize in June. Click here to check out Ben Brantley and Jesse Green's predictions for this year.

But the real question is... how have they done at predicting Tony winners in years past? Check out how Brantley and his ex-co-critics, Jesse Green and Charles Isherwood compared in their predictions from the last six years.

New York Times Tony Awards Predictions

2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Average

Accuracy Ben

Brantley Will

Win 10/16 14/16 10/16 11/16 7/16 9/16 64% Should Win 8/16 13/16 12/16 8/16 5/14* 6/16 55% Jesse

Green Will Win 12/16 - - - - - 75% Should

Win 9/16 - - - - - 56% Charles Isherwood Will

Win - 13/16 8/16 11/16 10/16 12/16 68% Should

Win - 9/16 3/16 8/16 9/16 10/16 49%

*In two categories Brantley had "no preference".

