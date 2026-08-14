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Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL on Broadway Welcomes Karine Jean-Pierre & Bobby Brown

The R&B star and former White House press secretary stopped by the Neil Simon Theatre this week.

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Bobby Brown and Karine Jean-Pierre were among the latest guests to visit MJ on Broadway this week at the Neil Simon Theatre. Check out photos of their visit.

Brown, the Grammy Award-winning R&B performer known for his solo career and as a member of New Edition, stopped by the Broadway musical and met with members of the company following the performance.

Also visiting the production was Karine Jean-Pierre, who served as White House press secretary during the Biden administration. Jean-Pierre likewise joined members of the cast for photos at the theatre.

MJ centers on the making of Michael Jackson's 1992 Dangerous World Tour while exploring the creative process and major moments that shaped his career. The musical features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score built around Jackson's catalog.

The production opened at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre in February 2022 and won four Tony Awards, including Best Actor in a Musical for original star Myles Frost and Best Choreography for Christopher Wheeldon, who also directed the production.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron/Rebecca J. Michelson

Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL on Broadway Welcomes Karine Jean-Pierre & Bobby Brown Image

Bobby Brown, Jayden K. White

Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL on Broadway Welcomes Karine Jean-Pierre & Bobby Brown Image


The cast of MJ with Bobby Brown

Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL on Broadway Welcomes Karine Jean-Pierre & Bobby Brown Image


Apollo Levine, Bobby Brown

Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL on Broadway Welcomes Karine Jean-Pierre & Bobby Brown Image

Bobby Brown, Jayden K. White

Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL on Broadway Welcomes Karine Jean-Pierre & Bobby Brown ImagePhotos: MJ THE MUSICAL on Broadway Welcomes Karine Jean-Pierre & Bobby Brown Image


Brandon Lee Harris, Karine Jean-Pierre

Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL on Broadway Welcomes Karine Jean-Pierre & Bobby Brown Image


Jayden K. White, Karine Jean-Pierre

Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL on Broadway Welcomes Karine Jean-Pierre & Bobby Brown Image

 The cast of MJ with Karine Jean-Pierre

Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL on Broadway Welcomes Karine Jean-Pierre & Bobby Brown Image


Blake Channing Taylor, Karine Jean-Pierre

Get MJ the Musical Tickets From $106

More on this show: Photos: Tavon Olds-Sample Takes Final Bow as 'Middle Michael' in MJ · 6/1/2026


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