Whitney Dibo Named Theatre Scout for Anonymous Content

Anonymous Content announced today that Whitney Dibo will fill the newly created position of Director of Theatrical Acquisitions. Dibo is charged with scouting theater productions on and Off-Broadway, regionally, and in the UK to identify film and TV adaption candidates. She will also work closely with playwrights to develop film and television projects, and act as a conduit between Anonymous Content and the theater landscape.

Dibo was most recently the director of development and acquisitions for The Weinstein Co. Prior to that, Dibo was a creative executive at Scott Rudin Productions, taught script analysis and dramaturgy at Emerson College, and worked at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago. She has a Master's degree in dramaturgy and dramatic criticism from Yale School of Drama.

"We are thrilled to add Whitney to our growing team, so we can mine the multitude of compelling stories currently being told theatrically," says a representative from Anonymous Content. "Her roots and relationships in the theatre community are incredibly strong, and her instincts on what will transfer successfully from stage to screen will be a tremendous boon to all of us here."

"It's so exciting that these incredible writers and stories can reach a wider audience through this work, and I'm thrilled to be part of it," says Dibo.

Founded in 1999 by CEO Steve Golin, Anonymous Content is a production and management company working in feature films, television, commercials, music videos, and more.

Photo via Anonymous Content.

