What Will The Neighbors Say? To Hold Annual Benefit Event Featuring Cynthia Yiru Hu This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What Will the Neighbors Say? just announced their annual benefit event, Queering the Archives: A Benefit Reading, showcasing a dynamic ensemble that features Cynthia Yiru Hu. The event will take place at Culture Lab LIC on Tuesday June 25th at 7pm.

Once a year, the Neighbors curate and organize fundraisers for other non-profit organizations, utilizing their specific skills as artists, curators and creative producers to program high quality and entertaining events that serve their community and expand their creative circle, while raising funds for these crucial causes.

"I'm excited to be a part of this event. As a storyteller I think it's important to bring voices to the forefront that are often underrepresented." said Cynthia. "This event celebrates our narratives and supports vital causes within the community."

This year, the event will feature performances by Emmy Brett, Isabel Criado, Cynthia Yiru Hu, Ashton Muniz, Skye Pallo Ross and Keith Weiss.

Cynthia Yiru Hu 胡宜汝 is a multilingual actor originally from China, with a background in dance, martial arts, and movement theatre. Favorite credits include The Discarded (Rattlestick Theater); Wǔ Wèi (Yangtze Repertory); His Is A Cage (Lenfest Center); American Standard (Ren Gyo Soh); An Infinite Ache (Little Red Light Theatre); Fifth Planet and The Man Who Turned Into a Stick (ASDS Rep); The Giving Tree (Unfix NYC); Film: Ten Months; If I Make it to the Morning. MFA Acting: The Actors Studio Drama School. cynthiayiru.com